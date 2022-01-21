Earlier, Jen Psaki cited Florida as her example of a state that has “done little to distribute money” to keep the schools open.

Psaki was flat-out lying, of course. So naturally, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw called her on it:

Because Psaki is under the impression that we’re all as dense as she is, Pushaw understandably feels obligated to devote more time to debunking Psaki’s lies.

Because Flint is a Democrat-run city in a Democrat-run state, of course.

Keeping schools open normally … and not using “COVID” money for stupid, anti-educational crap.

The facts are clear: Florida isn’t doing it wrong. But the Biden administration sure is.

Which raises a parting evergreen question from Pushaw:

