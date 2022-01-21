Earlier, Jen Psaki cited Florida as her example of a state that has “done little to distribute money” to keep the schools open.

PSAKI: Florida is an example of a state that has "done little" to distribute money to keep schools open. pic.twitter.com/3kqQ71t0nm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 21, 2022

Psaki was flat-out lying, of course. So naturally, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw called her on it:

Florida public schools have been open to 100% of K-12 students since the Fall 2020 semester. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of many Democrat-run areas that received billions of dollars to "safely reopen schools" but are still forcing kids to do ineffective Zoom classes. https://t.co/Q9nFrDcqul — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

Because Psaki is under the impression that we’re all as dense as she is, Pushaw understandably feels obligated to devote more time to debunking Psaki’s lies.

Wonder why @PressSec Psaki picked on Florida, where @GovRonDeSantis FAMOUSLY fought the teacher union to open schools and thereby ensured that 100% of public school kids have had access to in-person instruction since Fall 2020? Is Biden not worried about kids in Flint, Michigan? https://t.co/P3f5CczdD3 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

Because Flint is a Democrat-run city in a Democrat-run state, of course.

I think what Psaki is trying to say is Florida has done little to spend federal money on rolling out the White House COVID fear instruments, like taping 5 n95s on every kid, putting 17 plastic barriers between the children & their teachers, buying Hazmat suits, etc. — Walter Sobchak (@WalterSobchakSr) January 21, 2022

Fact check: TRUE. @GovRonDeSantis thinks kids should have a normal childhood, and that means keeping schools open normally. https://t.co/2YWJwDzIGu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

Keeping schools open normally … and not using “COVID” money for stupid, anti-educational crap.

Translation: Florida did not spend taxpayer funds for COVID relief on Critical Race Theory / DEI Consultants like deep blue districts did… but unlike those deep blue districts, all Florida public schools are 100% open & mask-optional 🙂 https://t.co/Q9nFrDcqul — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

The facts are clear: Florida isn’t doing it wrong. But the Biden administration sure is.

Which raises a parting evergreen question from Pushaw:

Now, where is our fire-fighting Fact Checker @GlennKesslerWP on the White House Press Secretary's most blatant lie today? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 21, 2022

