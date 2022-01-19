Many liberal journalists were quick to ride to the defense of NPR’s Nina Totenberg after Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch shot down her report that Sotomayor was participating in SCOTUS hearings via video because Gorsuch refused to honor her request to mask up.
Sotomayor, Gorsuch issue joint statement on masks in the courtroom. "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends."
Well, none other than Chief Justice John Roberts is backing up Sotomayor and Gorsuch:
And now a statement from Chief Justice Roberts: “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench.”
Welp, that's the explicit denial of Nina's reporting that did not come from Sotomayor and Gorsuch's earlier statement. https://t.co/inGl4EeTVF
Because some libs were just too committed to Nina Totenberg to believe that she couldn’t be believed.
To anyone not too blinded by partisanship to read between the lines, it was obvious. Yet these lunatics simply must construct fictions to support their worldview. https://t.co/QinJsA9RkJ
There is literally not enough popcorn. https://t.co/NYRqofsHKi
challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/nvfnFteQUO
https://t.co/aMmHKWEf3Q pic.twitter.com/lHdmBLfWd1
NPR: Chief Justice John Roberts asked the justices to wear masks amid the Omicron surge in light of Justice Sonia Sotomayor's diabetes, which places her at high risk from COVID, but Neil Gorsuch has refused — prompting Sotomayor to participate remotely. https://t.co/Ep0xsncSTS
NPR’s reporting is a living document
John Roberts just nuked Nina Totenberg.
Nina Totenberg and all of her defenders.
This is an extremely silly story. Nevertheless, it is providing a public service by outing the people who, having been corrected twice now, simply can't let it go. https://t.co/Ph99Bj8f8z
Game over, NPR. https://t.co/O69EmpEAeg
Game over, liberal media.
oh well maybe next time https://t.co/p8mP9adB3f
Any more journohack theories on how to save the anonymous story? https://t.co/bKJSFLPYBD
Will this be good enough for the likes of David Gura and Brian Fallon? Stay tuned!
So how many of these people will post corrections now that Roberts has also spoken up… pic.twitter.com/4rCa1u6aj5
Journohacks any minute now: “MAYBE ROBERTS MEANS HE WASNT ON THE BENCH WHEN HE MADE THE REQUEST” https://t.co/yzAyqvKIJN
Time to retreat those goalposts further https://t.co/EwlAxgF2oU
.@NinaTotenberg should be the only one required to wear a mask at this point. https://t.co/HmyPetjlPL
Maybe a muzzle would be more appropriate.