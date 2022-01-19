Many liberal journalists were quick to ride to the defense of NPR’s Nina Totenberg after Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch shot down her report that Sotomayor was participating in SCOTUS hearings via video because Gorsuch refused to honor her request to mask up.

Sotomayor, Gorsuch issue joint statement on masks in the courtroom. "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends." — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) January 19, 2022

Well, none other than Chief Justice John Roberts is backing up Sotomayor and Gorsuch:

And now a statement from Chief Justice Roberts: “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench.” — Kimberly Robinson (@KimberlyRobinsn) January 19, 2022

MORE JUST IN on Maskgate, this time from the Chief Justice: “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench.” — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) January 19, 2022

Welp.

Welp, that's the explicit denial of Nina's reporting that did not come from Sotomayor and Gorsuch's earlier statement. https://t.co/inGl4EeTVF — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) January 19, 2022

Because some libs were just too committed to Nina Totenberg to believe that she couldn’t be believed.

To anyone not too blinded by partisanship to read between the lines, it was obvious. Yet these lunatics simply must construct fictions to support their worldview. https://t.co/QinJsA9RkJ — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) January 19, 2022

Maybe we should do a wellness check on the journalists. Make sure they’re OK.

Or maybe we should just relish them getting owned once again.

There is literally not enough popcorn. https://t.co/NYRqofsHKi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 19, 2022

And make no mistake: this is a popcorn-worthy development.

NPR: Chief Justice John Roberts asked the justices to wear masks amid the Omicron surge in light of Justice Sonia Sotomayor's diabetes, which places her at high risk from COVID, but Neil Gorsuch has refused — prompting Sotomayor to participate remotely. https://t.co/Ep0xsncSTS — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 19, 2022

Womp-womp.

NPR’s reporting is a living document — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 19, 2022

See what he did there?

John Roberts just nuked Nina Totenberg. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 19, 2022

Nina Totenberg and all of her defenders.

This is an extremely silly story. Nevertheless, it is providing a public service by outing the people who, having been corrected twice now, simply can't let it go. https://t.co/Ph99Bj8f8z — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 19, 2022

Game over, liberal media.

oh well maybe next time https://t.co/p8mP9adB3f — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 19, 2022

Any more journohack theories on how to save the anonymous story? https://t.co/bKJSFLPYBD — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 19, 2022

Will this be good enough for the likes of David Gura and Brian Fallon? Stay tuned!

So how many of these people will post corrections now that Roberts has also spoken up… pic.twitter.com/4rCa1u6aj5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 19, 2022

Journohacks any minute now: “MAYBE ROBERTS MEANS HE WASNT ON THE BENCH WHEN HE MADE THE REQUEST” https://t.co/yzAyqvKIJN — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 19, 2022

Time to retreat those goalposts further https://t.co/EwlAxgF2oU — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 19, 2022

In the meantime:

.@NinaTotenberg should be the only one required to wear a mask at this point. https://t.co/HmyPetjlPL — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 19, 2022

Maybe a muzzle would be more appropriate.

