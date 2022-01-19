Many liberal journalists were quick to ride to the defense of NPR’s Nina Totenberg after Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch shot down her report that Sotomayor was participating in SCOTUS hearings via video because Gorsuch refused to honor her request to mask up.

Well, none other than Chief Justice John Roberts is backing up Sotomayor and Gorsuch:

Welp.

Because some libs were just too committed to Nina Totenberg to believe that she couldn’t be believed.

Maybe we should do a wellness check on the journalists. Make sure they’re OK.

Or maybe we should just relish them getting owned once again.

And make no mistake: this is a popcorn-worthy development.

Womp-womp.

See what he did there?

Nina Totenberg and all of her defenders.

Game over, liberal media.

Will this be good enough for the likes of David Gura and Brian Fallon? Stay tuned!

In the meantime:

Maybe a muzzle would be more appropriate.

