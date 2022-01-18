Evidently the long holiday weekend didn’t really recharge Jen Psaki, because she was pretty crabby at today’s White House press briefing:
Psaki gets heated and refuses to directly answer the question when pressed on Biden's handling of COVID. pic.twitter.com/a4eFrokxPH
— MRCTV (@mrctv) January 18, 2022
Geez, Jen.
Psaki went full Nathan Thurm today. https://t.co/ciAB3JGVdS pic.twitter.com/nt9FAwipXL
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 18, 2022
At least Nathan Thurm was funny. Jen’s just insufferable.
Dumb, dishonest, and rude is no way for @PressSec to go through life.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) January 18, 2022
But watch her try.
The leftist media would lose it if @kayleighmcenany had been this rude to reporters. https://t.co/BESBZDpsRL
— Megan Marzzacco (@MeganMarzzacco) January 18, 2022
It’s true. And that raises an important question:
What is the media's breaking point? How much longer will they tolerate being publicly lied to & patronized for wanting answers. After all, we all see it. How can they continue to show their faces after being berated by Psaki so often is beyond me? They have no self respect.
— me (@AJFKDemocrat) January 18, 2022
At some point, they’ve got to choose dignity over naked partisanship, right? Right???
