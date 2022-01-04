In case you missed it — and most likely, you did, because it was on “The View” — Ana Navarro

“There’s things which I think should transcend partisanship and should transcend politics, and a breach of the U.S. Capitol, an attack on our democratic principles and institutions should be one of those things, and I really blame Republicans at the top for capitulating to Trump,” said Navarro during The View on Tuesday, which has gone back to the hosts being remote amid the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“I blame Trump for continuing this environment of lies and conspiracy theories and not accepting that he lost, and encouraging and promoting what happened, the Big Lie and what happened on Jan. 6,” she continued. “He bears responsibility, and it’s not just me saying this.”

Navarro went on to be hypocritical, having complained about Trump’s Big Lie, but then denied another legitimate election result.

That’s when the fun really got going. You’ve gotta hear this thing for yourselves:

Tsk, tsk, Ana.

It’s important to note that, in addition to being a “View” guest cohost, Ana Navarro is also paid by CNN to be a political commentator. That’s a fact that’s not lost on Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze:

And in light of Ana’s comments on “The View” today, Miller’s waiting for one of CNN’s most respected voices to chime in on this matter:

Tapper has spent much of the past year railing against Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen, a theory that’s been pretty comprehensively debunked. And yet here’s CNN colleague Ana Navarro continuing to spread the lie that the Russians stole the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, a conspiracy theory that’s also been quite thoroughly debunked.

Where’s Jake Tapper’s righteously indignant monologue on Ana Navarro shamelessly peddling a BS conspiracy theory?

What’s wrong, Jake? Cat got your tongue?

Ah. Good point.

