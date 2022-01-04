In case you missed it — and most likely, you did, because it was on “The View” — Ana Navarro

WATCH: @ananavarro Says Donald Trump Was Illegitimately Elected in 2016 During WILD Rant on #TheView https://t.co/NpF9eViE4d — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 4, 2022

“There’s things which I think should transcend partisanship and should transcend politics, and a breach of the U.S. Capitol, an attack on our democratic principles and institutions should be one of those things, and I really blame Republicans at the top for capitulating to Trump,” said Navarro during The View on Tuesday, which has gone back to the hosts being remote amid the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “I blame Trump for continuing this environment of lies and conspiracy theories and not accepting that he lost, and encouraging and promoting what happened, the Big Lie and what happened on Jan. 6,” she continued. “He bears responsibility, and it’s not just me saying this.” … Navarro went on to be hypocritical, having complained about Trump’s Big Lie, but then denied another legitimate election result.

That’s when the fun really got going. You’ve gotta hear this thing for yourselves:

.@ananavarro: “There’s things which I think should transcend partisanship and should transcend politics. And a breach of the U.S. Capitol, an attack on our democratic principles and institutions should be one of those things.” #TheView pic.twitter.com/vqx6IrsIsq — The View (@TheView) January 4, 2022

ermagahd the BIG LIE™ https://t.co/fzVVDp0q8R — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2022

the big liar — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 4, 2022

It’s important to note that, in addition to being a “View” guest cohost, Ana Navarro is also paid by CNN to be a political commentator. That’s a fact that’s not lost on Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze:

And in light of Ana’s comments on “The View” today, Miller’s waiting for one of CNN’s most respected voices to chime in on this matter:

Come on @jaketapper, speak up. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2022

Tapper has spent much of the past year railing against Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen, a theory that’s been pretty comprehensively debunked. And yet here’s CNN colleague Ana Navarro continuing to spread the lie that the Russians stole the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, a conspiracy theory that’s also been quite thoroughly debunked.

Where’s Jake Tapper’s righteously indignant monologue on Ana Navarro shamelessly peddling a BS conspiracy theory?

Pictured – @jaketapper with a dangerous election denier. All he has to do is speak out against this. Democracy is hanging by a thread here. pic.twitter.com/CNpzIzxstT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2022

What’s wrong, Jake? Cat got your tongue?

If Jake’s not gonna speak up about the epidemic of pedophiles working at CNN, he probably isn’t going to say anything here either — SilverFox409 (@SFox409) January 4, 2022

