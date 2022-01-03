On New Year’s Eve, AOC got the party started a little early when she accused Republicans of projecting their sexual frustrations onto her boyfriend’s feet because in their hearts they want to date her. For what it was worth, Mary Katharine Ham empathized with AOC and her plight.

I relate to AOC. Literally every criticism of me boils down to people being disappointed they can’t have sex with me. It is indeed a burden, but one we must bear. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 1, 2022

Ham went on CNN this morning to elaborate on “the plight of the super-hot in America” for John Berman and Brianna Keilar, and for all of us, really:

It’s only Monday, but @mkhammer has already won the week with this savage mockery of AOC’s self-absorbed vanity. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M7n7Cm4aA6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 3, 2022

"The plight of the super hot in America has long been ignored. AOC has started a national conversation about this…Just the other day, I noticed the IRS keeps sending me notices even though I’ve never expressed any interest in them. It’s like, why are you so obsessed with me?" https://t.co/UQ7HRlmSZX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 3, 2022

Now that’s hot.

AOC appears to be under the impression that she’s America’s sweetheart.

Sorry, sweetie, but that honor belongs to Mary Katharine Ham.

She is the greatest. — Danfromumbrella (@Danfromumbrella) January 3, 2022

@mkhammer is really the best — Bill (@Tastywaves77) January 3, 2022

