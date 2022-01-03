On New Year’s Eve, AOC got the party started a little early when she accused Republicans of projecting their sexual frustrations onto her boyfriend’s feet because in their hearts they want to date her. For what it was worth, Mary Katharine Ham empathized with AOC and her plight.

Ham went on CNN this morning to elaborate on “the plight of the super-hot in America” for John Berman and Brianna Keilar, and for all of us, really:

Now that’s hot.

AOC appears to be under the impression that she’s America’s sweetheart.

Sorry, sweetie, but that honor belongs to Mary Katharine Ham.

