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Tomi Lahren Gets Andy Beshear’s Panties in a Bunch by Warning He’s a Fake Moderate

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on April 20, 2026
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

Tomi Lahren issues a very timely warning with mid-terms upcoming ... some of the Democrats running will pose as moderates (see Abigail Spanberger) and the minute they get elected, they will go as Far Left as humanly possible. Andy Beshear is one who tends to do this. 

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Well, that really got Andy's panties in a bunch. 

Andy has already proven when the rubber hits the road, he won't stick by voters, but rather buy the radical Left wing of his party. 

Andy decided Tomi's comments were made from a place of fear. Not sure why Tomi would be scared of a massive beta male, but go off king.

Oof! To be fair, they don't get much more flamboyant than Timmy 'walking through the tulips' Walz. 

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Beware of wolves in sheep's clothing

All the Democrats have to offer is a big ol' case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Andy is just what the Doctor ordered.

Andy is trying to fly under the radar. 

The sooner, the better!

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He should be, but the only people he fears are the Far Left and the donor class. 

Of course, he hasn't. Democrats never apologize for their outrageous behavior.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS ANDY KIM

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