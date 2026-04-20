Tomi Lahren Gets Andy Beshear’s Panties in a Bunch by Warning He’s a Fake Moderate

Tomi Lahren issues a very timely warning with mid-terms upcoming ... some of the Democrats running will pose as moderates (see Abigail Spanberger) and the minute they get elected, they will go as Far Left as humanly possible. Andy Beshear is one who tends to do this.
Well, that really got Andy's panties in a bunch.
🚨 NEW: Fox News’ @TomiLahren issues a WARNING about Democrats: “Beware of the ones who market themselves as ‘moderates’ because they are often the least moderate of the bunch.”— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 19, 2026
“Andy Beshear is going to be someone who the left thinks as their new Joe Biden. He’s the ‘moderate… pic.twitter.com/6a7bXK4mcp
Andy has already proven when the rubber hits the road, he won't stick by voters, but rather buy the radical Left wing of his party.
Somebody’s scared. https://t.co/09YAlOncPO— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) April 20, 2026
Andy decided Tomi's comments were made from a place of fear. Not sure why Tomi would be scared of a massive beta male, but go off king.
Not in the least. You’re a lightweight and a dork. You remind me of Tim Walz, but not quite as flamboyant.— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 20, 2026
Oof! To be fair, they don't get much more flamboyant than Timmy 'walking through the tulips' Walz.
You nailed it Tomi! He is a fake with a phony message. He is pretending to be a disciplined moderate. But that’s a false narrative to deceive the voters just like Spanberger did. It’s a page straight out of the New Democrat playbook. He can’t be trusted.— Byron (@Byronplx) April 20, 2026
Recommended
Beware of wolves in sheep's clothing
I agree, I thought this guy was different but he’s not,he’s capitulating to the progressive socialist because he’s got nothing to offer,other than hate Trump. Dime store democrat.— Al Perozzi (@PerozziAl) April 20, 2026
All the Democrats have to offer is a big ol' case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Beshear is a closet communist. But do be scared because the DNC is looking for a bland white guy who oozes fake sincerity.— OMJ327 (@OMJ327) April 20, 2026
Andy is just what the Doctor ordered.
I disagree.— Charles Ulysses Farley (@pirkster_jax) April 20, 2026
Andy is EXTREMELY light in the loafers.
If you lived in Kentucky during Covid you know what this guy is all about— Mulkdawg (@mulkdawg) April 20, 2026
They label themselves as moderates, so they’re not scrutinized…— Perry Steinbrook (@Pstein721) April 20, 2026
Andy is trying to fly under the radar.
The truth about you will get out https://t.co/FPJy36nzyL— 🏴☠️Kentucky Rebel Scum🏴☠️ (@BonafideKRS) April 20, 2026
The sooner, the better!
You should be scared of "the people"... https://t.co/LR0tZhrOII— Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) April 20, 2026
He should be, but the only people he fears are the Far Left and the donor class.
Narcissist Andy thinks you’re scared of him. 🤣 his Inflated Self Worth is off the charts. @TomiLahren https://t.co/L2iMN28VBE pic.twitter.com/mITgvfIHiT— Kristina R (@KristinaRob1) April 20, 2026
She's right. BTW, have you ever apologized for wishing rape upon the family of JD Vance? That was disgraceful and disgusting. Especially for someone who purports to be this great Christian. https://t.co/pY9updKGuZ— Camelot Backs DeSantis 2028⚔️ (@CamelotReturns) April 20, 2026
Of course, he hasn't. Democrats never apologize for their outrageous behavior.
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