BlueAnon was working overtime yesterday, tightening their tinfoil hats as they wondered aloud where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has disappeared to.

Apparently it never occurred to any of these aspiring Sherlock Holmses that Ron DeSantis might still be busy even if he’s out of their sight.

It certainly hasn’t occurred to MSNBC and NBC News analyst Joyce Vance White, who, like many of her conspiracy-loving media comrades, cannot for the life of her fathom what Ron DeSantis might be doing that’s so important:

How does Ron DeSantis just check out like that?

Well, Joyce, the short answer is that he doesn’t just check out like that. He didn’t just check out like that.

That’s not how logic works, Norman. You utter bonehead.

They keep moving the bar lower and lower.

Not just bad-faith, but terrible-faith.

Pushaw tried to explain this to BlueAnon yesterday but we guess that, for whatever reason, it didn’t take. It never seems to take, does it?

We’re happy to hold the liars accountable, even though that’s a very tall order, what with all the liars out there. It’s just unfortunate that so many of the people whose job is literally to hold liars accountable are the ones doing the lying.

And — not to play the whataboutism game — but speaking of holding people accountable, what about the president of America, of which the state of Florida is a part?

Last time we checked, Joe Biden was punting on COVID before running off to his Delaware beach house to play with his new puppy outside on the beach while wearing a mask.

Gov. DeSantis is finding ways to spend time with his family despite having a very busy schedule, which is indeed accessible to the general public. Joe Biden is just limping away altogether. If anyone’s checked out, it’s Joe Biden. Joe Biden effectively checked out the moment he was sworn into office.

