BlueAnon was working overtime yesterday, tightening their tinfoil hats as they wondered aloud where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has disappeared to.

The absence of the generic Chief Executive Working photo of DeSantis over the past week plus suggests that he is in fact ill, and such a simple photo can't be taken. Something is really off here. Shocking they were not able to swat this away today. https://t.co/4nQ5J2qvg1 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) December 30, 2021

Apparently it never occurred to any of these aspiring Sherlock Holmses that Ron DeSantis might still be busy even if he’s out of their sight.

It certainly hasn’t occurred to MSNBC and NBC News analyst Joyce Vance White, who, like many of her conspiracy-loving media comrades, cannot for the life of her fathom what Ron DeSantis might be doing that’s so important:

But seriously, where is Ron DiSantis? How does the Governor of one of our largest states just check out during a surge in a pandemic? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 31, 2021

How does Ron DeSantis just check out like that?

Well, Joyce, the short answer is that he doesn’t just check out like that. He didn’t just check out like that.

Logic would suggest that he caught Covid. And very possibly a bad case. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) December 31, 2021

That’s not how logic works, Norman. You utter bonehead.

They really used to be better at this. They used to actually put in an effort. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2021

They keep moving the bar lower and lower.

Dear weirdo, he’s spending time with his kids and his wife, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. The surge is national, but you’re not hounding Biden for spending time with his family over the holidays or the dozens of others Governors whose states are in far worse shape. https://t.co/Mj6DvpB9Qd — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2021

Her warped legal takes during the Trump Presidency were all I needed to be able to know she's a bad faith legal analyst — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 31, 2021

Not just bad-faith, but terrible-faith.

Yes, and he was working all week too — these conspiracy theorists can look everywhere except his public schedule pic.twitter.com/NTdKqy41tw — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 31, 2021

Pushaw tried to explain this to BlueAnon yesterday but we guess that, for whatever reason, it didn’t take. It never seems to take, does it?

Here is Gov. DeSantis' public schedule. You are being lied to. Hold the liars accountable. https://t.co/cm36oqRFLT — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 31, 2021

We’re happy to hold the liars accountable, even though that’s a very tall order, what with all the liars out there. It’s just unfortunate that so many of the people whose job is literally to hold liars accountable are the ones doing the lying.

And — not to play the whataboutism game — but speaking of holding people accountable, what about the president of America, of which the state of Florida is a part?

Last time we checked, Joe Biden was punting on COVID before running off to his Delaware beach house to play with his new puppy outside on the beach while wearing a mask.

But seriously, where is Biden? How does the President, who promised to "end the pandemic," check out during a surge in a pandemic? — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 31, 2021

Gov. DeSantis is finding ways to spend time with his family despite having a very busy schedule, which is indeed accessible to the general public. Joe Biden is just limping away altogether. If anyone’s checked out, it’s Joe Biden. Joe Biden effectively checked out the moment he was sworn into office.

