You know, for such an old dude, Dr. Anthony Fauci is impressively flexible. Just look at how easily and effortlessly he can adjust his position:

Dr. Fauci: "There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full ten days, that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running. So the decision was made of saying let's get that cut in half." pic.twitter.com/RWykc6A2Ge — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2021

Ah.

Looks like Fauci and Rochelle Walensky have been comparing notes again!

this just in: a decision was madehttps://t.co/EIhU12t16n — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 29, 2021

Thank God. We need the right people making these decisions.

Oh is that why? https://t.co/AyGb1Sxwdz — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 29, 2021

Are you suggesting that maybe the decision that was made wasn’t about the COVID science, Omri? What else could it possibly have been about?

Don’t you know that it’s always been about the science?

Sciencing so hard right now https://t.co/taE7MfwJNj — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 29, 2021

So hard.

Rarely has science ever been so scientacious https://t.co/i2r0YCDrDI — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 29, 2021

The scientaciousness of it all!

Trust the Cutting in Half. https://t.co/jLWLqkGcxs — Wittorical (@Wittorical) December 29, 2021

Why not 5 in the first place then? — Jen (@gaggwitch) December 29, 2021

A real consideration whether benefit of isolating asymptomatic people for 5 additional days bc a tiny % might still be infectious is worth harm of doing so. It should have also been a consideration over the last year when recommendation was 10 days despite known limited benefit. https://t.co/GlzLHTWt9T — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 29, 2021

Evidently Dr. Fauci didn’t feel like that was worth bringing up until now.

The fact that covid transmissibility drops radically after 5 days has been known for well over a year. Quick Google shows studies confirming this starting in the fall of 2020. The Atlantic even questioned the 10 day isolation guidance earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/8B10eX33d4 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2021

Maybe Dr. Fauci figured that if he didn’t mention it until now, we’d just assume that it was brand new information.

Funny, I was told these decisions weren’t a political shift but merely recognition of the new findings… https://t.co/LYNJgQqb4z — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) December 29, 2021

Wait. Was the decision science based? Does science say 5 or 10? Were we not following science before or now? — Mark Layton (@MHLayton) December 29, 2021

Science is fluid, man.

Fauci: "I finally realized what my BS may cause." https://t.co/WIQENWsiza — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN, LGBFJB (@antonzilwicky54) December 29, 2021

He’s doing what he can.

I am frankly relieved that the decision that was made protected the abilities of those of you who keep society running — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 29, 2021

God bless our wise society-runners — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 29, 2021

Society isn’t going to run itself.

And if Dr. Fauci is busy running society, he’s gonna need some help around the house:

Fauci's probably having trouble getting a cleaning lady or something. https://t.co/7UpsubCxbN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 29, 2021

He’s just trying to do his part.

very cool that fauci suddenly is cool with economics. so suddenly cool with it. https://t.co/21k5gjeE88 — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 29, 2021

Let’s all just be grateful to him.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

Recommended Twitchy Video