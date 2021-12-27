A few months ago in September, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was helping to drive Rolling Stone’s false narrative about Oklahoma gunshot victims left waiting to be treated at hospitals that were being overrun by dumb rubes overdosing on horse dewormer.

That right there was a pretty good indication that Rachel Maddow might not be the most reliable source when it comes to delivering accurate information on COVID. But it definitely wasn’t the first indication.

Lincoln Network cofounder and president Aaron Ginn recently dusted off another glaring one from earlier this year. Warning: you might want to hold your lower jaws up so they don’t fall on the floor. Because we didn’t, and we really wish we had:

Rachel Maddow trumpeted with such confidence that getting everyone vaccinated quickly was the key to stopping COVID in its tracks. Like, she was really emphatic about that.

And she was dead wrong.

So weird.

That’s sarcasm, of course.

Now, all of this is not to say that the COVID vaccines are not effective. Because for a vast majority of people who get the vaccine, the vaccine appears to be effective. But “effective” does not mean that full vaccination will confer 100% immunity on the vaccinated. That’s not how this vaccine works. Comparisons between COVID and the flu are not entirely invalid, and one of the important ways in which those two viruses are similar is that vaccination is not a guarantee that you won’t contract the virus. You’re just less likely to get as severely ill as you might if you’re not vaccinated.

But self-righteous liberal media personalities like Rachel Maddow have been far more interested in advancing an agenda without actually caring whether or not that agenda was accurate. And so now, thanks in no small part to their efforts, there are a lot of people out there who feel misled and are now perhaps even more reluctant to get vaccinated than they would’ve been had they not been misled.

Media keep doing things like this and never learning any lessons.

And speaking of political convenience — or inconvenience — Ginn apparently got slapped with a 12-hour Twitter suspension. Was it something he said? His tweet calling out Rachel Maddow for what turned out to be a bald-faced lie?

“Specifically for” what, Twitter? For making Rachel Maddow look like Fake News? We’re dying to know.

When Twitter keeps punishing conservatives for vague reasons — or, as in Ginn’s case, for no reason at all — is it any wonder that so many people believe that Twitter has a liberal, left-wing bias?

Anyway:

We, too, would like to hear from Rachel Maddow. We wonder if she hates getting lied to as much as we do.

