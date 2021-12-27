A few months ago in September, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was helping to drive Rolling Stone’s false narrative about Oklahoma gunshot victims left waiting to be treated at hospitals that were being overrun by dumb rubes overdosing on horse dewormer.

"Patients overdosing on ivermectin backing up rural Oklahoma hospitals, ambulances" "'The scariest one I’ve heard of and seen is people coming in with vision loss,' he said."https://t.co/P909GtxBQZ — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) September 2, 2021

That right there was a pretty good indication that Rachel Maddow might not be the most reliable source when it comes to delivering accurate information on COVID. But it definitely wasn’t the first indication.

Lincoln Network cofounder and president Aaron Ginn recently dusted off another glaring one from earlier this year. Warning: you might want to hold your lower jaws up so they don’t fall on the floor. Because we didn’t, and we really wish we had:

Let’s go back in time to 3/29/21 “No we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person… The virus does not infect them…It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to get more people.” pic.twitter.com/kwsDIPYl2E — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) December 26, 2021

Rachel Maddow trumpeted with such confidence that getting everyone vaccinated quickly was the key to stopping COVID in its tracks. Like, she was really emphatic about that.

But she was so sure of it as she read the script off the teleprompter! https://t.co/KaCyEoPNYj — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 27, 2021

And she was dead wrong.

We were straight-up lied to at every level. Everyone who relied on the media for their info, rather than going to primary sources and assessing for themselves, was horribly misled about every aspect of these injections, what they are, and what they do. https://t.co/vZ9Hte4aXy — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) December 27, 2021

What's amazing is that this smug tirade wasn't even true WHEN SHE SAID IT. And yet ZERO pushback from @BrianStelter or @OliverDarcy. Weird, right? https://t.co/PEIyPdCbVF — RBe (@RBPundit) December 27, 2021

So weird.

I’m sure she’s admitted that she was 100% wrong. After all, she’s part of the media and they have an obligation to the truth. https://t.co/EUQu92dzae — Matt Birk (@BirkMatt) December 27, 2021

That’s sarcasm, of course.

It’s wild how there are no consequences for all these vaccine lies. If you wonder why many are skeptical of the covid “vaccine” it’s because they remember what they were told about how effective the vaccine was. All that Rachel Maddow says here is untrue. https://t.co/eIcBOGSUZj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 27, 2021

Now, all of this is not to say that the COVID vaccines are not effective. Because for a vast majority of people who get the vaccine, the vaccine appears to be effective. But “effective” does not mean that full vaccination will confer 100% immunity on the vaccinated. That’s not how this vaccine works. Comparisons between COVID and the flu are not entirely invalid, and one of the important ways in which those two viruses are similar is that vaccination is not a guarantee that you won’t contract the virus. You’re just less likely to get as severely ill as you might if you’re not vaccinated.

But self-righteous liberal media personalities like Rachel Maddow have been far more interested in advancing an agenda without actually caring whether or not that agenda was accurate. And so now, thanks in no small part to their efforts, there are a lot of people out there who feel misled and are now perhaps even more reluctant to get vaccinated than they would’ve been had they not been misled.

For all of the talk about “anti vaxers” and “misinformation” the plain truth is that this is how they were sold to the American people. https://t.co/DCeDTG1agh — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) December 27, 2021

Media keep doing things like this and never learning any lessons.

This is the problem. Lot of people want to only point out misinformation when it's politically convenient. https://t.co/EzgDuYqrAC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 27, 2021

And speaking of political convenience — or inconvenience — Ginn apparently got slapped with a 12-hour Twitter suspension. Was it something he said? His tweet calling out Rachel Maddow for what turned out to be a bald-faced lie?

Twitter suspended @aginnt for 12 hours. I’m guessing it’s over this impactful tweet – which simply quotes Maddow with a video. https://t.co/jlOCU9YCLJ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 27, 2021

Just got this update. Here are the stated reasons that @aginnt was suspended. They are lengthy! 😂 pic.twitter.com/icIgXjSBem — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 27, 2021

“Specifically for” what, Twitter? For making Rachel Maddow look like Fake News? We’re dying to know.

Wait… first they said they'd suspend people for saying that people who have the V spread the virus. Now, they're suspending people for bringing up archival footage of people saying that the V stops transmission? — Jay (@OneFineJay) December 27, 2021

When Twitter keeps punishing conservatives for vague reasons — or, as in Ginn’s case, for no reason at all — is it any wonder that so many people believe that Twitter has a liberal, left-wing bias?

Anyway:

Twitter has reportedly suspended Aaron for 12 hours over this tweet — which means we all have to QT/RT it. Not sure who doesn't want us to remember the claims that were made about the vaccine, but I'd love to hear from @maddow re: whether she feels duped. https://t.co/qmzs5l66jy — Emma Woodhouse 😁 (@EWoodhouse7) December 27, 2021

We, too, would like to hear from Rachel Maddow. We wonder if she hates getting lied to as much as we do.

