Despite the multitudes of lectures from Democratic politicians and bureaucrats and media, there are still people out there who, for whatever reason, haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID. What’s it going to take to make them come around and see the light?

Well, whatever it is, it’s probably not stuff like this from Roman Catholic priest and CNN religion commentator Father Edward Beck:

Yep. I said it. I don’t think unvaccinated people should be gathering in churches for Christmas Eve / Day Masses. “Love thy neighbor,” says the Savior. ⁦@EricaRHill⁩ ⁦@jimsciutto⁩ ⁦@NewDay⁩ @cnn pic.twitter.com/3iCghHpV4I — Father Edward Beck (@FrEdwardBeck) December 24, 2021

That’s certainly an interesting take …

…or elsewhere. Get vaxxed or stay the F home! https://t.co/YONrEJEAEk — Sara Azari, Esq. (@azarilaw) December 24, 2021

For the unvaccinated, love thy neighbor is simply not a guiding principle they live by. For them it is all about my body my choice, their individual freedom, it is all about themselves and not about taking care of others. https://t.co/mIP9QjAMmp — Robert Maher (@robertemaher1) December 24, 2021

Thank you Father Beck for some sanity! — Regular American (@Hard2StaySane) December 24, 2021

“Sanity” isn’t the word we’d pick here. “Heresy” would be more appropriate, maybe?

Like, we won’t presume to speak for Jesus Christ, because as a general rule, that’s not a good idea. But we feel like he might take issue with Father Beck’s remarks.

Right because Jesus so famously prohibited everyone of undesirable medical status from being in his presence https://t.co/sGrAlSZMkZ — Katrina Haydon (@katrinabhaydon) December 24, 2021

Wasn’t Jesus sort of famous for not turning away the sick?

And the Lepers? https://t.co/GHZfeaPU9O — Probably Mulder’s Intern’l House of Pandemicakes (@banishedprotein) December 24, 2021

Now do lepers, you pharisee. https://t.co/oGAtDG0swD — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) December 24, 2021

The unvaccinated treated like lepers by a Roman priest https://t.co/7hGZzcjnkZ — Peter Morrison ✞ (@PeterMorrisonXP) December 24, 2021

“Keep the lepers away,” said Jesus never https://t.co/ulvrGdnQJD — Alan Cornett (@alancornett) December 24, 2021

Those who have not been vaccinated against COVID have effectively become the modern-day lepers. You’ve got people like David Frum and Rex Chapman out there arguing that the unvaccinated are basically asking to get sick and thus don’t deserve to be treated if they go to a hospital seeking treatment for illness (or, at best, the unvaccinated should automatically be put at the back of the treatment line).

Father Beck’s argument isn’t as cold as that, but if you replace “hospital” with “church,” his argument is essentially the same: the unvaccinated have no dignity.

Yes, that is what Jesus meant by, "Love thy neighbor." https://t.co/4k5e4xUVdA — Benjie (@sethamin) December 24, 2021

What sort of Christmas message are you sending when you tell people that they don’t deserve to go to church? What sort of Christmas message are you sending when you shame people who want to celebrate the birth of Jesus?

Romans 12:10 "Hate one another without brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing righteousness." https://t.co/AgJvsgXQ7a — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) December 24, 2021

It really is like Father Beck is using his platform to tear down the faithful and build himself up as some kind of righteous moral authority. It’s actually quite gross to see.

Father Beck’s message should be seen as genuinely offensive, not just by Catholics, but by anyone who understands and recognizes basic human dignity and decency.

Yeah this is a very narrow and stupid interpretation. https://t.co/s1x4QUqB12 — tsrblke (@tsrblke) December 24, 2021

Indeed.

We’ll wait.

I think people should get vaccinated — I’ve been consistent in that — but this sort of thing is beyond the pale, and from a Catholic priest no less. It’d be despicable to deny mass & the sacraments to our fellow Catholics in this way. Love thy neighbor indeed. Shame on ya, padre. https://t.co/3dozdHxENA — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2021

Father Beck evidently has no shame:

Protection is as much for them as anyone else. — Father Edward Beck (@FrEdwardBeck) December 24, 2021

What?

So now you are claiming you want to ban unvaxxed people from Mass & the Sacraments for ***their*** protection? That’s not what you said on CNN when you knew the audience wanted to hear that unvaxxed people needed to be kept out of Christmas services for the benefit of the vaxxed. https://t.co/aMxS4PyH1e — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2021

Father Beck is a liar. If you’re looking for Christmas advice, get it from Jesus.

***

Update:

Beck just picked up a dozen more shovels:

I didn’t say they should be denied communion. Many people receive communion at home when they are sick or vulnerable. — Father Edward Beck (@FrEdwardBeck) December 24, 2021

Do you believe that unvaccinated people barred from mass are likely to receive Eucharist, father? As a practical matter? — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 24, 2021

Hopefully. Remember churches were fully CLOSED for months because of Covid. God makes a way. — Father Edward Beck (@FrEdwardBeck) December 24, 2021

Oh please, Father. Give it a rest already.

Yeah & when churches were closed for months, the vast vast majority of folks were ***not*** receiving Communion. So you’ve just demonstrated that your obfuscation is ridiculous, and that your proposal to deny Mass to the unvaccinated would indeed mean denying them Communion too. https://t.co/pzhj26JuxY — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2021

Denying people access to the Mass is, for the vast majority of them, functionally denying them access to Communion, and you damn well know it. https://t.co/ipK89A2Iky — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 24, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video