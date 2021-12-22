When he’s not ripping off other people’s work, former NBA player Rex Chapman enjoys churning out hot progressive takes.

Like this one, for example:

How about we all agree that hospitals have the right to turn away unvaccinated covid patients? They have freedom of choice too right? I’m sure the unvaccinated would have no problem with that — and it would solve a lot of problems. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

No, wait! Just hear him out! He’s obviously given this a great deal of thought

Who could possibly object? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

Why should doctors and nurses continue to suffer? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

Why should non covid patients be denied hospital beds? You have a heart attack or some health crisis you are denied a bed because someone listened to Joe Rogan? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

Unvaccinated can’t possibly object because they don’t think the vaccine works. Everybody wins! — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

No one will have a shot at winning until Rex Chapman goes away.

Seriously, he’s awful.

It’s genuinely disturbing that there are so many people out there who look to Rex Chapman as a voice of truth and reason.

Well said. I also think people should have the choice to kill or permanently maim anyone they see https://t.co/ajrCFTX9sd — Tom & Nat Worm 💖🫖🌹🦄💖 (@SlimeCouple) December 22, 2021

Rex Chapman wants a Purge.

What if you're unvaccinated due to preexisting medical problems? — D In Colorado (@noble_darrin) December 22, 2021

Would you say the same about drug addicts? What about drunk drivers? Or obese people who go to the E.R. with a heart attack? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 22, 2021

Funny you should mention drug addicts.

How about we start by denying drug addicts and work our way slowly into fascism from there? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 22, 2021

Any other unhealthy lifestyle choices we should punish with refused medical treatment? https://t.co/WOk335Pip3 pic.twitter.com/IajGrKIgly — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 22, 2021

Should rehabs turn away drug addicts, too? https://t.co/ZMA4WDtNu3 pic.twitter.com/73rvCFG75J — I Might Be Donner 🦌🎄 (@Crypsis12) December 22, 2021

Where will this slippery slope take us?

Maybe hospitals should turn away thieves too while we're at it. https://t.co/229HYF60nf — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) December 22, 2021

Would that be OK with you, Rex?

guys I think Rex Chapman has kind of a fucked up outlook on things https://t.co/MXBpj1d5Ug pic.twitter.com/AUAH0dRN1A — Rim Jiggleman (@rimjiggleman) December 22, 2021

Yes. Yes he does.

One of the worst accounts on here https://t.co/N63GnbCDpY — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) December 22, 2021

Yes. Yes it is.

