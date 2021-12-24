Earlier this week, President Joe Biden decided that actually, mailing free at-home rapid COVID tests to people might be a good idea after all.

Mind you, this was after his press secretary Jen Psaki had sneeringly dismissed the idea of mailing tests out.

Well anyway, now the Biden administration has got some serious catching up to do.

They’ve got quite a bit of explaining to do, too, in the wake of a new scoop from Vanity Fair’s Katherine Eban. Recall that Eban is also behind Vanity Fair’s bombshell article following an extensive investigation into the origins of COVID.

More from Eban:

October 22. Two months before Joe Biden’s interview with David Muir.

More:

The 10-page plan, which Vanity Fair has obtained, would enable the U.S. to finally do what many other countries had already done: Put rapid at-home COVID-19 testing into the hands of average citizens, allowing them to screen themselves in real time and thereby help reduce transmission. The plan called for an estimated 732 million tests per month, a number that would require a major ramp-up of manufacturing capacity. It also recommended, right on the first page, a nationwide “Testing Surge to Prevent Holiday COVID Surge.”

The plan, in effect, was a blueprint for how to avoid what is happening at this very moment—endless lines of desperate Americans clamoring for tests in order to safeguard holiday gatherings, just as COVID-19 is exploding again. Yesterday, President Biden told David Muir of ABC News, “I wish I had thought about ordering” 500 million at-home tests “two months ago.” But the proposal shared at the meeting in October, disclosed here for the first time, included a “Bold Plan for Impact” and a provision for “Every American Household to Receive Free Rapid Tests for the Holidays/New Year.”

Three days after the meeting, on October 25, the COVID-19 testing experts—who hailed from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, the Rockefeller Foundation, the COVID Collaborative, and several other organizations—received a back channel communication from a White House official. Their big, bold idea for free home tests for all Americans to avoid a holiday surge, they were told, was dead. That day, the administration instead announced an initiative to move rapid home tests more swiftly through the FDA’s regulatory approval process.

It was just an honest mistake! These things happen!

Maybe the other half of the Facebook posts will be about how pissed off people are with the Biden administration for leaving them in the testing lurch.

It sure is nice to have all the adults back in charge, isn’t it?

