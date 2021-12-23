Back in the earlier days of Twitchy, we had a lot of nice things to say about Bill Kristol. Because back then, he wasn’t an insufferable prat who hid behind Conserving Conservatism to blow smoke up liberals’ and Democrats’ butts.

But the cracks in Kristol’s brain really started to become more pronounced when Donald Trump came down that escalator, and Bill’s spent the past several years making a complete ass of himself in the hopes of winning some pats on the head from liberal elites.

Like, what would you call this, if not making a complete ass of himself?

NEW, from me:

"We might have hoped that Nov. 3, 2020 might be our D-Day: a decisive moment…But it turns out that Nov. 3, 2020, was more like Dunkirk—an escape…that allows us to regroup and gather our forces for a longer fight."https://t.co/kzY0zAuPzO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 23, 2021

More from Kristol at The Bulwark:

So the guardrails of liberal democracy and civic sanity are not stronger than they were a year ago. We did prevent the destruction of those guardrails, which is no small thing. But we haven’t succeeded in repairing or rebuilding them. Or to construct new ones. The forces of democracy remain beleaguered, the forces of sanity on the defensive. To the degree they’re regrouping, they’re doing so slowly and fitfully. And time is not on our side. After Dunkirk, Churchill concluded his June 4, 1940, speech to the House of Commons with his famous peroration, “We shall not flag or fail. We shall go on . . . until in God’s good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue and the liberation of the old.” But there is no one today who will step forth to rescue and liberate us from beyond the ocean. It’s not enough if we merely hold on. We have to be the source of our own rescue, the cause of our own liberation. And that work we have only just begun.

Bill Kristol appears to be laboring under the delusion that he and his fellow Soldiers of the Resistance have some very important things in common with soldiers who fought against actual fascists. Bill Kristol and his ilk are authoritarian leftists — or, at best, authoritarian leftist apologists — who have decided to call Donald Trump and Republicans fascists because it sounds scarier.

There’s nothing stunning or brave or admirable about that; it’s just plain pathetic.

Narcissistic delusions of the Resistance. https://t.co/bQQpJHl8kB — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 23, 2021

Bill Kristol and The Bulwark haven’t been through war. They haven’t risked anything — other than their reputations, of course — to call Orange Man Bad or accuse anyone who disagrees with them of being dangerous for America.

And, unlike the soldiers at Normandy or Dunkirk, no one worth a damn will miss The Bulwark when they’re gone.

“Please donate so we can write more articles that 11 people will read.” — Arthur Fortune (@CBove1) December 23, 2021

It's the WNBA of Media — Cathamper (@cathamper2) December 23, 2021

Hey now. That’s not entirely fair. At least there are some little girls out there who look up to the WNBA. There aren’t little girls looking up to Bill Kristol or The Bulwark. No one’s looking up to Bill Kristol or The Bulwark. No one serious, anyway.

Man's search for meaning … sometimes comes up empty. — Michael Hendrickson (@MaytownMichael) December 23, 2021

And our exhaustive search for reasons to listen to Bill Kristol comes up empty every single time.

🤡 — Go Blue 🏀 (@goldenhuggybear) December 23, 2021

Idiot — Scott (@scott_atm86) December 23, 2021

Thank you for your service Bill . I mean duking it out with Cokie Roberts in 1997 on ABC was akin to traversing Saipan in June 1944. You are a warrior, so you have every right to use D-Day comparisons, hell tee up the Holocaust while you’re at it. — Bo (@gb7234) December 23, 2021

Don’t actually invoke the Holocaust, Bill. That guy’s being sarcastic, so while we’re sure you’re very tempted to liken the GOP to Nazis and Donald Trump to Hitler and expand upon the insane idea that you and The Bulwark are the intellectual anti-fascist airs to Winston Churchill, try to resist the urge. Please. Otherwise we’ll have no choice but to pile on you even harder, and you’re barely hanging on as it is.

It's amazing what convoluted thinking comes from Bill Kristol now that he has made himself irrelevant. For 30+ years, I admired this guy but now he just makes me cringe. — Kevin Shaw (@CenTexKev) December 23, 2021

You have to cringe. Because that’s what you do when a limousine liberal like Bill Kristol compares spending the past several years courting liberal media outlets with anti-Trump snark to risking your life in World War II. The Resistance hasn’t been through D-Day. They haven’t been through Dunkirk. They’ve been in the proverbial mom’s basement.

So at what point did you abandon all your alleged life long principles? It seems 1 man has done this to you thankfully the rest of us are stronger. — Chris Smith (@Chitowncecil68) December 23, 2021

I’ve never seen anyone completely broken by another person the way trump broke you — Pat Iossa (@patiossa) December 23, 2021

