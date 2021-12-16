Last month, Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple took a critical look at the FBI raid on Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s home in an investigation into the alleged theft of Ashley Biden’s diary.

The New York Times has a story on the investigation today:

Politico White House correspondent and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein was particularly struck by this part:

Extort? That seems a bit harsh …

It kind of is normal, though,

Almost as if Stein’s apparent ignorance is intentional.

Yep.

Worth noting:

Funny how that works.

