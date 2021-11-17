We’ve ragged on Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple many times around here, and with good reason.

But occasionally, he’s not wrong, and we’ve given him his props.

And he deserves props for this:

Recall that earlier this month, the FBI and SDNY raided James O’Keefe’s home, as well as the homes of two O’Keefe associates, ostensibly regarding an investigation into the supposed theft of Ashley Biden’s diary.

As a good MSMer, one might expect Wemple to just smile and nod along with this. But he isn’t. He is actually delving into the timeline of events in the investigation and considering the not-so-remote possibility that the DOJ’s intentions in investigating O’Keefe might not be so noble.

Wemple concludes:

“I’ve never said anything positive about Project Veritas in my entire life,” says [Trevor Timm, the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation]. “That shouldn’t matter here.” The key thing, he says, is whether the Justice Department has probable-cause evidence that Project Veritas was involved in criminality. If they do, says Timm, “I don’t think journalists should have big concerns.” The point being: The Justice Department had better have some goods.

There’s certainly no love lost between James O’Keefe and the media. But this is genuinely refreshing.

Of course, that’s not how many O’Keefe critics see it:

Trending

They’re definitely not happy with Wemple right now.

Please. Erik Wemple is many things, but a “right wing grifter” he is not.

So good for Wemple. Really.

Though Wemple’s conclusion raises an important question: what happens if the evidence fails to deliver the goods?

***

Related:

James O’Keefe wants to know how the NYT found out so quickly about the SDNY-FBI raid on Project Veritas journos over Ashley Biden’s diary

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ashley BidenDoJErik WempleFBIJames O'Keefejournalismpress freedomProject VeritasraidSDNYWashington Post

Recommended Twitchy Video