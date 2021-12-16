Earlier this week, we told you about Live Action’s satirical video featuring dudes explaining why men should be marching for abortion rights alongside pro-abortion women.

Abortion rights are pro-choice men’s rights. It’s not really about what women want, and it has never been. Abortion is about men – pro-choice men. So ladies, thank you for marching. Marching for us. -Pro-Choice Men Everywhere#ProChoiceMen pic.twitter.com/KaM1d0MmMU — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 10, 2021

It’s pretty clear why irresponsible guys might label themselves pro-choicers. But in case the video didn’t drive the message home, maybe this from self-described “Democratic digital organizer, strategist, & commentator” Kaivan Shroff will:

I wrote about how guys like me also benefit from safe abortion access. Hope you’ll give it a read. https://t.co/Jm2imWwj99 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 13, 2021

It's true. Irresponsible men are greatly advantaged by the unfettered ability to kill unborn children. https://t.co/8A2SDwjiHr — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 16, 2021

You obviously didn’t read the article, Ben. I’m not going to apologize for articulating how family planning policy allows people to be parents when they’re ready. Which is good for children and good society. https://t.co/aZ4XG1uZhY — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) December 16, 2021

We read it, Kaivan:

But men like me have also long been the direct beneficiaries of safe abortion access. Giving women the choice not to carry unwanted pregnancies often means we, too, can delay parenthood until we are ready. Since I’ve spent 10 of the past 11 years as a student, most of the women I’ve had sex with were also students, also progressive, and also not at a point in their lives where they were looking or ready to have children. I try to share responsibility for birth control and if a woman tells me she’s on it, I also trust that. If she still got pregnant, however, though entirely her decision, I assume we would both want the same thing: an abortion. In longer-term relationships, we’ve had explicit discussions about this.

So Kaivan has had consensual (we assume) sex with multiple women, engaging in a behavior that’s been known on occasion to result in pregnancy. That means he’s not just some dude who was drunkenly seduced by a tricksy lady looking to score child support money.

Here’s how Shroff’s piece concludes:

What if I got a woman pregnant? What if she didn’t want to continue the pregnancy, but could not get an abortion? Would we try to stay together, even if it wasn’t a fit? What kind of custody or visitation rights would I get if we weren’t together? How would I provide for the child? Would adoption really be a consideration, as Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently glibly suggested? If so, would the child face an abusive welfare system? The questions and worries abound. Too often, male engagement with the pro-choice movement has been articulated solely through the lens of female empowerment. (Or with some trite narrative of fathers talking about their daughters, or brothers, their sisters.) Of course, men should serve as allies in defending women’s bodily autonomy. Again, control over one’s person is a basic human right. My goal is not to equate — or even compare — men’s relationship with safe abortion policy to that of women. However, in viewing women as the only beneficiaries of safe abortion access, many men conveniently side-step defending a policy they have long taken for granted. At the least, men should be honest about the ways we also benefit.

If anything, that supports Ben Shapiro’s contention that Kaivan is advocating for abortion to be a get-out-of-jail-free card for guys who don’t feel like dealing with a baby right now. Kaivan’s just trying to dress it up in pretty “women’s bodily autonomy” and “basic human right” clothing.

He literally did.

Imagine writing this and thinking you look like a good guy. https://t.co/acuXbKqIKf — Nicco (@harambe_fren) December 16, 2021

Yeah it means you can use women for their bodies, treat them like objects and gaslight them into murdering your child so you can skirt responsibility. Male feminist moment. https://t.co/MQhbldU8Fr — Lt. Rev. Dan🌴🌺 (@LtRevDan) December 16, 2021

Aggressively pro-abortion men always give me creepy vibes 😵‍💫 Like… of course your life will be easier if we normalize these horrors. Really saying the quiet part out loud. pic.twitter.com/zH9EhI5SuU — Emma (@emma_meshell) December 16, 2021

The quiet part is absolutely deafening now.

His article is the best argument AGAINST abortion. So cringe. https://t.co/ZE94sQK44U — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) December 16, 2021

Majorly cringe.

the ultimate red flag https://t.co/5oGB54vbwI — Laura (@laurakbarr) December 16, 2021

this is the douchiest premise on the planet. https://t.co/onaXvKd98T — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 16, 2021

Majorly douchey.

This is some slimy male feminist BS "Guys like me benefit from abortion because we don't have to take responsibility when we knock someone up" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 https://t.co/hf9m4d2JWi — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 16, 2021

Is crazy how, for so many, the only thing not on the table is the idea that we shouldn't have sex with people we aren't prepared to raise kids with. https://t.co/b9fn1gu57T — Joseph Backholm (@josephbackholm) December 16, 2021

This article is everything wrong with culture now. He writes “Giving women the choice not to carry unwanted pregnancies often means we, too, can delay parenthood until we are ready.”

Wanna delay parenthood? Take precautions & stop treating sex with a fickle attitude to begin with https://t.co/HIvlElo5Vr — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) December 16, 2021

This is what a scumbag looks like. And yeah, he will try to hide behind the idea of “family planning,” but in the end, it’s about him being a weak beta. https://t.co/VJ451IQi7N — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 16, 2021

The responses to this disgusting take on #abortion give me hope for humanity. Men who advocate for abortion are selfish, irresponsible losers who want sex without the responsibility of possible fatherhood. This loser actually admits it. https://t.co/gIO7nccSQR — CO (@NOWWHAT53) December 16, 2021

