In this tumultuous political climate, Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff would like to take a moment to remind you of better days. Days when Barack Obama was president:
8 YEARS
0 SCANDALS pic.twitter.com/0RQn096NE8
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 30, 2019
Awww … isn’t that special?
Well there was that one time Obama wore a tan suit.
— SarcasticTweeter (@PastafarianGeek) September 30, 2019
No scandals??? The man wore a tan suit once! He used a selfie stick!
— patrick mcglinchy (@ginch27) September 30, 2019
Not true.
I think there was something about his choice of condiments on a burger too. Let's keep this all straight now.
— Never Stop Questioning 🔶 (@Hotskoz) September 30, 2019
Oh, OK.
Shroff’s tweet is quite popular. It is also, however, brazenly dishonest.
Tell that to the civilians he killed in drone strikes.
— Nicholas Pogson🌹 (@NicholasPogson) September 30, 2019
Except Fast and Furious.
Oh, and Benghazi.
And a buncha others, but sure, 0 scandals*.
*Except for all the scandals.
— Hank Braak (@killimajig) September 30, 2019
Except for all the scandals.
