In this tumultuous political climate, Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff would like to take a moment to remind you of better days. Days when Barack Obama was president:

8 YEARS

0 SCANDALS pic.twitter.com/0RQn096NE8 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) September 30, 2019

Awww … isn’t that special?

Well there was that one time Obama wore a tan suit. — SarcasticTweeter (@PastafarianGeek) September 30, 2019

Wait! What about the tan suit scandal??? 😉 — HSetzler 🌊 (@HeatherSetzler) September 30, 2019

Hey, did you forget the tan suit? — Rocky Beethoven (@rockybeethoven) September 30, 2019

Well, he did wear tan that one time — judstin (@JV_PITT) September 30, 2019

No scandals??? The man wore a tan suit once! He used a selfie stick! — patrick mcglinchy (@ginch27) September 30, 2019

Well there was tansuitgate

Fancymustardgate,bicyclehelmet gate and let’s not forget selfiestickgate — Raffaella77 (@HeelSpurs0) September 30, 2019

Not true. Tan suit Selfie stick. I think there was something about his choice of condiments on a burger too. Let's keep this all straight now. — Never Stop Questioning 🔶 (@Hotskoz) September 30, 2019

That time when Michelle went sleeveless. — YUZIMA (@Yuzima) September 30, 2019

Oh, OK.

Shroff’s tweet is quite popular. It is also, however, brazenly dishonest.

Tell that to the civilians he killed in drone strikes. — Nicholas Pogson🌹 (@NicholasPogson) September 30, 2019

Except Fast and Furious. Oh, and Benghazi. And a buncha others, but sure, 0 scandals*. *Except for all the scandals. — Hank Braak (@killimajig) September 30, 2019

Except for all the scandals.

***

Related:

The Daily Show recalls ‘the biggest scandal in presidential history,’ conveniently leaves out some of Obama’s greatest hits