In this tumultuous political climate, Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff would like to take a moment to remind you of better days. Days when Barack Obama was president:

Awww … isn’t that special?

Trending

Oh, OK.

Shroff’s tweet is quite popular. It is also, however, brazenly dishonest.

Except for all the scandals.

***

Related:

The Daily Show recalls ‘the biggest scandal in presidential history,’ conveniently leaves out some of Obama’s greatest hits

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaKaivan ShroffscandalsTan suit