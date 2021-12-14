For decades, pro-abort feminists have framed abortion as the ultimate act of women’s empowerment. If they’re smart, they know that that’s BS. And if they honestly believe it, they’re deluding themselves.

It’s important for pro-life advocates to dispel the myth that abortion is good for women. This Live Action video could be a pretty effective tool:

Abortion rights are pro-choice men’s rights. It’s not really about what women want, and it has never been. Abortion is about men – pro-choice men. So ladies, thank you for marching. Marching for us. -Pro-Choice Men Everywhere#ProChoiceMen pic.twitter.com/KaM1d0MmMU — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 10, 2021

This is a fantastic video. Pro-abortion men get to use women as objects with zero responsibility for sex, a child or the psychological damage from abortion. pic.twitter.com/tVJwdUoSXE — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 14, 2021

So often overlooked — whether deliberately or accidentally — is that abortion is like a get-out-of-jail-free card for irresponsible men.

Abortion has done more to empower irresponsible men than to empower women. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 14, 2021

"So ladies, thanks for marching. Because you're not really marching for you. You're marching for us" https://t.co/cg9VPODHI2 — Jolly Phil (@RealPhillyP) December 14, 2021

There’s nothing empowering about believing that your only chance at leading a fulfilling life depends upon being able to kill your unborn child.

This video says it all. Really good! https://t.co/1lJCeVRSmJ — FiveByFour (@FiveByFour_) December 14, 2021

Pitch perfect representation of Abortion Bros on Twitter. https://t.co/KUuLtems0j — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 14, 2021

That’s abortion bros in a nutshell.

Pro-abortion feminists after watching this video. pic.twitter.com/ItK8lQGBCA — 🇧🇷 Beto Silva 🇧🇷 (@elbetosan) December 14, 2021

***

Related:

USA Today: Abortion rights activists are increasingly asking, where are our male supporters?

Recommended Twitchy Video