For decades, pro-abort feminists have framed abortion as the ultimate act of women’s empowerment. If they’re smart, they know that that’s BS. And if they honestly believe it, they’re deluding themselves.

It’s important for pro-life advocates to dispel the myth that abortion is good for women. This Live Action video could be a pretty effective tool:

So often overlooked — whether deliberately or accidentally — is that abortion is like a get-out-of-jail-free card for irresponsible men.

There’s nothing empowering about believing that your only chance at leading a fulfilling life depends upon being able to kill your unborn child.

That’s abortion bros in a nutshell.

