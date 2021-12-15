It’s that time of year again! Time for the CNN’s Christmas sweater contest.

“The Lead” and “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper has been tweeting out photos, including group photos, of course:

Some great entries for the annual CNN Christmas sweater contest! (Everyone is vaccinated and we took masks off for the photos) pic.twitter.com/CcO0SsPc5R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 15, 2021

Took masks off for the photos, huh?

Are you sure it was a good idea to take masks off? Even if you were all vaccinated?

Well, that dude on our left looks like he’s sort of socially distancing. Maybe the gal on our right, too. But Jake Tapper is not. He’s right smack-dab in the middle of group of possible COVID19 spreaders in close proximity to one another.

It seems like only yesterday when Jake Tapper was trying really hard — and ultimately failing — to get Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar to call out GOP Sen. Ted Cruz for not wearing a mask at Bob Dole’s funeral. Tapper did this while sitting near Sen. Klobuchar and not wearing a mask.

Amy Klobuchar, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, didn't attack Ted Cruz for not wearing a mask while sitting next to her during Bob Dole's funeral pic.twitter.com/0SNcohJN95 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2021

Both Sen. Klobuchar and Sen. Cruz are fully vaccinated. Just like Tapper and his sweater-clad coworkers. If Cruz was literally putting Klobuchar’s life at risk by sitting near her unmasked, what is Jake Tapper doing by posing with a group of coworkers unmasked? Isn’t he literally putting even more lives at risk than Ted Cruz did?

Cruz was already questioning Tapper’s motives:

Hey ⁦@jaketapper⁩ — are you going to ask ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ why he was, as you put it, “recklessly endangering” Amy’s life? And will you be wearing a mask when you ask it? pic.twitter.com/UUddW9JPVR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 15, 2021

But with the sweater photo, he’s really at a loss for what’s going on:

It’s all so confusing!

Unless, of course, you understand that some unmasked vaccinated people are more equal than others.

Rules for thee, but not for me https://t.co/1XnPceb65R — Cameron Cruz (@c_cruzzer) December 15, 2021

@jaketapper: "masks are for the common people. Their betters don't need masks, but wear them or I'll shame you." https://t.co/foqKDzsdjm — @CuriousLatino (@CuriousLatino2) December 15, 2021

Never fails.

It hasn’t been a week since Tapper scolded Ted Cruz for putting Amy Klobuchar’s life at risk by not wearing a mask https://t.co/GTrvK5HJcK — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 15, 2021

That's a lot closer than Ted Cruz was to Amy Klobuchar. https://t.co/11hbQ66bn5 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 15, 2021

I get there's a difference–masks were required at Nat Cathedral where Cruz was maskless, and I guess not at CNN offices. But Tapper said Cruz was recklessly endangering Klobuchar. Is it more dangerous to be maskless where there are mask requirements? Does the science change? — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 15, 2021

The science hasn’t changed; it’s what’s being done with it that’s changed. Science and data were once the end all be all, the ultimate answer to any question. Now it’s being corrupted and manipulated to push false narratives and agendas.

Remember when Jake made a big deal about @tedcruz not wearing a mask at Bob Dole's memorial service while seated next to Amy Klobuchar? Do ugly Christmas sweaters make you immune? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/xmNszhP4FY pic.twitter.com/YsEYx1uRop — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) December 15, 2021

