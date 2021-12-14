It seems that during the January 6 riots at the Capitol, some Fox News hosts had text message conversations with Donald Trump Jr. and GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.

Whether you believe that these text messages are a big deal or not, everyone should be able to agree that Fox News covering it today is notable.

Harris Faulkner could have pulled a CNN and averted her eyes before jamming her head into the sand. But she didn’t.

And apparently, for once in his life, Brian Stelter wasn’t watching Fox News:

Stelter’s retweet of Jeremy Barr is, as of this post’s publication, the most recent tweet on his timeline.

Where’s your “Reliable Sources” special on John Griffin, Brian? Cat got your tongue?

