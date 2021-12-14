It seems that during the January 6 riots at the Capitol, some Fox News hosts had text message conversations with Donald Trump Jr. and GOP Rep. Mark Meadows.

Just to get this straight, apparently every Fox News host plus Don Jr. was texting Mark Meadows to tell Trump to talk down the rioters…and this somehow demonstrates a coordinated conspiracy to overthrow the government springing from Fox News and its ilk? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 14, 2021

No but it absolutely shows that they tried to cover for him after the fact by pretending Jan 6 was no big deal when they clearly were all panicking as it was happening. It indicts Trump for inaction and them for gigantic hypocrisy. https://t.co/GGuqExMWoF — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 14, 2021

Whether you believe that these text messages are a big deal or not, everyone should be able to agree that Fox News covering it today is notable.

Glad to see @HARRISFAULKNER @FoxNews covering texts from Fox hosts and Don Jr. to Trump during the January 6 riot. pic.twitter.com/pfzkoggGwt — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) December 14, 2021

Harris Faulkner could have pulled a CNN and averted her eyes before jamming her head into the sand. But she didn’t.

And apparently, for once in his life, Brian Stelter wasn’t watching Fox News:

Still no mention of the Hannity/Ingraham/Kilmeade texts on Fox this morning. Kilmeade is co-hosting. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2021

Stelter’s retweet of Jeremy Barr is, as of this post’s publication, the most recent tweet on his timeline.

But I was told by @brianstelter that FOX wasn't covering these texts… So weird BTW Brian, you cover that CNN producer who got arrested for being a pedo? pic.twitter.com/Ta5iysdZNV — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 14, 2021

Where’s your “Reliable Sources” special on John Griffin, Brian? Cat got your tongue?

