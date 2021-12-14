Yesterday, demented little troll David Frum went out of his way to remind us that he’s a demented little troll with a rant that effectively argued that the unvaccinated are a “malignant minority” whose health should come last.

Well, Tucker Carlson brought that up on his show last night:

And that made Frum very, very angry:

Is there something hypocritical about being vaccinated while also opposing government-enforced vaccine mandates?

Maybe if David Frum doesn’t want Tucker Carlson to talk about terrible things David Frum says, David Frum should stop saying terrible things.

