Yesterday, demented little troll David Frum went out of his way to remind us that he’s a demented little troll with a rant that effectively argued that the unvaccinated are a “malignant minority” whose health should come last.

Well, Tucker Carlson brought that up on his show last night:

Tucker Carlson slams David Frum for wanting the unvaccinated to suffer and die. Read more: https://t.co/yKleclswxt pic.twitter.com/90wTyUJmbd — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 14, 2021

And that made Frum very, very angry:

America's top anti-vax, pro-Putin TV host incited his audience against me last night, I see from the morning load of hate mail. Just remember everybody: the Fox hosts are all vaccinated themselves. It's only their audiences that they are urging toward illness and death. https://t.co/O3Uohrrh0K — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

Many mocked Dennis Prager for intentionally seeking COVID infection to acquire "natural immunity" (if he survived). https://t.co/iDblI4fpcR pic.twitter.com/vzOuFdxN8b — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

But at least Prager led from the front. Led stupidly, yes, but not dishonestly. Almost everybody else encouraging anti-vax resistance on TV, Facebook, Rumble, etc.? Vaccinated all, to protect themselves and their families from the dangers they urge upon their followers. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

Ask anti-vax media figures apart from Prager whether they themselves have been vaccinated, and they turn sly, evasive, even abusive – anything to avoid the hypocritical truth https://t.co/erkh6hfgVd pic.twitter.com/Q5TxmdWbnL — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

Is there something hypocritical about being vaccinated while also opposing government-enforced vaccine mandates?

But you can't enter Fox studios – or attend the Fox shareholders' annual meeting – unless you have been vaxxed. https://t.co/arjhuVM3FJ pic.twitter.com/MP244vnz2B — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

Anti-vax media personalities teach their audiences to think of themselves as victims. But it's not the CDC or the Biden administration or even journalists who try to tell them the truth who are victimizing them. Those are the people trying to *help.* — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

The people victimizing the unvaccinated are the media personalities and politicians who willingly sacrifice their deceived fans to enrich and advance themselves. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

Bill O'Reilly often used the slogan, "Who's looking out for you?" It's still a good question. The politicians and Fox/Facebook/Rumble hosts who try to dissuade their audiences from the vaccines they took for themselves – they flunk the O'Reilly quiz. And their fans suffer for it. — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

PS I forgot this item from a few days ago that may also explain why Carlson incited his audience against me last night https://t.co/rIcOWkLOia — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 14, 2021

Maybe if David Frum doesn’t want Tucker Carlson to talk about terrible things David Frum says, David Frum should stop saying terrible things.

Frum tweeted explicitly that he wanted hospitals to 'quietly' mistreat unvaccinated patients and now he's playing victim because someone decided to put it on a billboard. They cry out in pain as they strike you. https://t.co/Jl8XTJNgX1 — midwitnormie (@midwitnormie) December 14, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video