Planned Parenthood Action has somehow still not succeeded in convincing everyone in this country that abortion is safe and good and reproductively just. Clearly their arguments that babies in utero don’t have an inherent right to be born haven’t been working very well.

But now that Roe v. Wade may once again hang in the balance, Planned Parenthood really needs to up their game. And what better way is there to convince people than to cry “racism”?

Know this: The impact of abortion restrictions falls hardest on those who already face discriminatory obstacles to health care. We can’t let this continue to happen. If we’re going to build an equitable society, we have to stop abortion bans. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/DxiXRdpTfz — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) December 12, 2021

Abortion bans are rooted in white supremacy. https://t.co/kbnmY9RvEU — PP South Atlantic SC (@PPSATSC) December 13, 2021

We’d like to tell Planned Parenthood Action that this is not the ace in the hole they think it is, but they’ve demonstrated too many times to count that they can’t be reasoned with.

So we’ll just leave their tweet here to let its awfulness speak for itself. And to let people point out its awfulness, of course.

Getting super worked up over restrictions on your ability to convince women in these communities that the only solution is to kill their babies is racist 💁‍♀️ https://t.co/V4rzr6YwoV — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) December 13, 2021

What’s racist is the bigotry of low expectations. Telling WOC they can’t hope to give a child a better life is racist. Try “you can do this” or “it will be hard but worth it” anything other than “death is better than difficult life” — Bad Wolf Dad (@Fool_Hand_Luke) December 12, 2021

Do you hear yourselves https://t.co/6qIKbggbLc — Undefeated White (@bad_tits) December 13, 2021

They hear themselves. They just aren’t listening to themselves.

Planned Parenthood has to conflate abortion with equity in order to anger people into supporting/donating. Planned Parenthood is a liar. https://t.co/Yf7YjGOlYO — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) December 13, 2021

Keeping the population down and Killing off minorities in the womb I’m pretty sure is racist. https://t.co/Sg6OtEm5Et — Rodney Angelfield🕙 (@aaayveeee) December 12, 2021

Progressives: Black children can't compete in math and science

Black men can't compete in the workplace

Black women can't control their sexual urges Who are the racists here? https://t.co/G7BKF18mxj — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) December 12, 2021

One of the most egregious frauds committed against black women is the abortion industry’s strategy of convincing us that we NEED abortion more than anyone else.

They treat us like “Abortion addicts”.

Meanwhile in truth it is Abortion that’s Racist.#BlackGenocide #AbortionIsRacist https://t.co/xCqw9hURBb — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) December 12, 2021

The absolute irony of this. Can you imagine a multimillion dollar company built on racism and eugenics calling a ban on killing infants, especially minorities, racist? 🤡🤡

I just cannot even with PP — Mrs. Fed up nurse (@ALangs913) December 13, 2021

What you do has a disparate impact on non-white communities. What you do has aborted more non-white babies than any other institution. Your destruction would absolutely help build a truly equitable and just society.#EndPP #EndAbortion — Kyle Ferrebee (@AmericanMee) December 13, 2021

Know this: The impact of abortion falls hardest on those who already face discriminatory obstacles to health care. We can’t let this continue to happen. If we’re going to build an equitable society, we have to stop abortion. pic.twitter.com/FEc8JBejHy — High Risk Activity (@BuddyCBuddy) December 12, 2021

Important exit reminder:

COUNTERPOINT: Abortion falls hardest on the dead babies. https://t.co/qI8weoeUtb — RBe (@RBPundit) December 13, 2021

