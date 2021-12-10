Earlier this week, we learned that none other than Kween Hillary Clinton is giving her own MasterClass on coping with disappointment and defeat.

To fight for my values, I’ve had to be resilient. Now, I’m sharing my journey like never before on @MasterClass. I’ll teach you how to build up your own resilience and equip you with practical skills to build a life of meaning. I hope you’ll join me. https://t.co/FulL35oPYf pic.twitter.com/uq9XuN9D3K — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 9, 2021

It’s interesting because for Hillary Clinton, being resilient apparently means never getting over things.

Count Bridget Phetasy among those who will not be signing up for Hillary’s MasterClass:

We've literally been through a global pandemic and Hillary is still crying about her loss. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 8, 2021

And count sycophantically-pro-Trump-MAGA-musket-grabber-turned-failed-Resistance-presidential-hopeful Joe Walsh among those defending Hillary Clinton’s honor from haters like Phetasy:

But at least she has the decency to publicly ACKNOWLEDGE she lost. And at least she has the love of country to not LIE about her loss. And btw, I don’t think she’s “crying” about her loss. We’ve seen these past 12 months what “crying” about an election loss really looks like. https://t.co/qThrclMsjQ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 9, 2021

Well, yes. Hillary did publicly ACKNOWLEDGE she lost. She has also publicly CLAIMED on multiple occasions that the election was stolen from her, despite no evidence to support it.

Just like Joe Walsh has publicly CLAIMED on multiple occasions to give a damn about decency and decorum and taking the high road. Joe Walsh has no decency or decorum and he has no idea where to find the high road.

Over to you, Stephen L. Miller:

Think I'm just going to keep reminding you of this one. I have others but I'm sitting on this one. Every time you pull this act against people who had nothing to do with how we got here, there's going to be another reminder. https://t.co/Y3IiNqE8Mk pic.twitter.com/thh245qYD1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2021

Joe Walsh, along with a few other people do not get to pull this act. Not ever, and especially against people who had zero role in how we got here. Just because he has taken this "end of the republic" panic porn to the other team doesn't mean he gets away with it. Period. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2021

Joe Walsh is a classic projection artist, labeling others garbage people in pathetic attempts to distract us from the fact that he’s the true garbage person.

Is his musket still loaded and ready? — C-Los (@carlosmcml) December 10, 2021

It’s been fired. Repeatedly. Right into Joe Walsh’s foot.

