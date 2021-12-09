Stephen Colbert is trending on Twitter today:

What hilarious thing did he say or do now to make him such a hot topic? Gotta be his quality joke about the Fox News Christmas tree getting set on fire:

Get it? Because … no, you know what? We aren’t even going to try to explain this one. Usually when Colbert makes a stupid joke, we can at least understand what he was going for when he faceplanted. But this time, he just faceplanted.

Trending

It’s not just dumb; it’s offensively dumb. It’s offensive to anyone with a functional sense of humor.

Stephen Colbert has committed a crime against comedy.

See? Even that’s a better joke than his Fox News one.

Now that’s funny.

Maybe Stephen Colbert should get some help, too. He could clearly benefit from some.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arsonChristmas treefirefox newsjokeStephen Colbert

Recommended Twitchy Video