Stephen Colbert is trending on Twitter today:

What hilarious thing did he say or do now to make him such a hot topic? Gotta be his quality joke about the Fox News Christmas tree getting set on fire:

Flaming Christmas Tree just got its own show on FoxNews! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 9, 2021

Get it? Because … no, you know what? We aren’t even going to try to explain this one. Usually when Colbert makes a stupid joke, we can at least understand what he was going for when he faceplanted. But this time, he just faceplanted.

Writers on strike? — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 9, 2021

Not funny, but par for the course. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 9, 2021

Alexa: show me the dumbest joke on twitter Alexa: OK https://t.co/p4mCb2RARJ — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) December 9, 2021

It’s not just dumb; it’s offensively dumb. It’s offensive to anyone with a functional sense of humor.

Yes, arson is a wonderful subject to make "funny". — Santa Kevin 🎅🏼🎄 (@Caoimhin_KSean) December 9, 2021

Would you find arson funny if it happened at your place of work — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 9, 2021

Funny as arson — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 9, 2021

Stephen Colbert has committed a crime against comedy.

See? Even that’s a better joke than his Fox News one.

Most likely will have higher ratings than you, asshat — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 9, 2021

It’s ratings are higher than yours. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) December 9, 2021

and its already beating you in the ratings. https://t.co/jF9q0gMouB — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 9, 2021

Well, at least we know who's getting more ratings… pic.twitter.com/WLqAtopttj — RaceSheetsDFSن (@RaceSheetsDFS) December 9, 2021

Now that’s funny.

You’re a sicko. This man needs help, not to be the source of your (bad) jokes. pic.twitter.com/LKSLTiSk62 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 9, 2021

Maybe Stephen Colbert should get some help, too. He could clearly benefit from some.

