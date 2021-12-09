Stephen Colbert is trending on Twitter today:
What hilarious thing did he say or do now to make him such a hot topic? Gotta be his quality joke about the Fox News Christmas tree getting set on fire:
Flaming Christmas Tree just got its own show on FoxNews!
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) December 9, 2021
Get it? Because … no, you know what? We aren’t even going to try to explain this one. Usually when Colbert makes a stupid joke, we can at least understand what he was going for when he faceplanted. But this time, he just faceplanted.
Writers on strike?
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) December 9, 2021
Not funny, but par for the course.
— Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 9, 2021
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 9, 2021
Alexa: show me the dumbest joke on twitter
Alexa: OK https://t.co/p4mCb2RARJ
— Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) December 9, 2021
It’s not just dumb; it’s offensively dumb. It’s offensive to anyone with a functional sense of humor.
Yes, arson is a wonderful subject to make "funny".
— Santa Kevin 🎅🏼🎄 (@Caoimhin_KSean) December 9, 2021
Would you find arson funny if it happened at your place of work
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 9, 2021
Funny as arson
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) December 9, 2021
Stephen Colbert has committed a crime against comedy.
See? Even that’s a better joke than his Fox News one.
Most likely will have higher ratings than you, asshat
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 9, 2021
It’s ratings are higher than yours.
— Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) December 9, 2021
and its already beating you in the ratings. https://t.co/jF9q0gMouB
— GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 9, 2021
Well, at least we know who's getting more ratings… pic.twitter.com/WLqAtopttj
— RaceSheetsDFSن (@RaceSheetsDFS) December 9, 2021
Now that’s funny.
You’re a sicko. This man needs help, not to be the source of your (bad) jokes. pic.twitter.com/LKSLTiSk62
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 9, 2021
Maybe Stephen Colbert should get some help, too. He could clearly benefit from some.
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 9, 2021
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 9, 2021