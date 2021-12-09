Guys, Ezra Klein is going to need a minute. Maybe a lot of minutes. Maybe like 10 years.

Because he’s really struggling to process how something like this could happen in liberal paradise San Francisco, of all places:

Say it ain’t so!

Millions of miles of red tape screwing with good ideas? “A parody of liberal governance!”

Seriously. What Ezra Klein is describing is liberal governance in a nutshell. Failure is a feature, not a bug.

Ezra obviously didn’t intend for his tweet to be hilarious, but, well, it is.

Welcome to reality, Ezra. Maybe consider staying awhile.

