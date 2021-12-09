Guys, Ezra Klein is going to need a minute. Maybe a lot of minutes. Maybe like 10 years.

Because he’s really struggling to process how something like this could happen in liberal paradise San Francisco, of all places:

Say it ain’t so!

This is like a parody of liberal governance. 60 pages of rules to keep parklets that the city encouraged restaurants to build. Every interest considered except the one that the law was supposed to achieve – letting a successful experiment continue. https://t.co/PNre5ZNHao — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) December 7, 2021

Millions of miles of red tape screwing with good ideas? “A parody of liberal governance!”

"Parody of liberal governance"? More like paragon of liberal governance. https://t.co/lve7LNpULa — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 7, 2021

Seriously. What Ezra Klein is describing is liberal governance in a nutshell. Failure is a feature, not a bug.

Ezra obviously didn’t intend for his tweet to be hilarious, but, well, it is.

This is glorious… the bureaucrats just couldn't help themselves. Comments are telling too – people will always find a reason as to why rules/regulations x y and z must be kept. As if people sitting in parklets were in mortal danger before the rules… — Luke Barratt (@Bazza69216084) December 7, 2021

Area man shocked to find out the liberal policies he votes for kind of suck https://t.co/sxYe3rkRrh — Fiscal Therapist (@BigLifeMark) December 7, 2021

Welcome to reality, Ezra. Maybe consider staying awhile.

You wrote "like a parody of" when you must have meant "the inevitable result of".

Damn autocorrect. — Judge Smails (@JSmails) December 7, 2021

Not a parody. That's just "liberal" (statist) governance. https://t.co/8BmASkLB7k — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) December 7, 2021

This isn't "parody." It's just liberal governance. https://t.co/8EdIOZFKaM — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 7, 2021

It's not parody, it's San Francisco — Corey Uhden (@CACoreyU) December 7, 2021

It seems like pretty typical "liberal" governance—which is typically not at all liberal. Nothing is so good that government micro-management can't ruin it. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) December 7, 2021

They do stuff like this over and over. It’s not parody, it’s just what they do. — Allen Sherzer (@awsherzer) December 7, 2021

It's not a parody, but the organic outcome of statist city planning. People who cheerlead for this ideology and then act surprised by the results are the true punchline. https://t.co/Hifxqn7fJR — Market Urbanism Report (@marketurbanist) December 8, 2021

