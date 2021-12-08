Last week, the DCCC trumpeted gas prices decreasing by a whopping two cents over a week.

Well, apparently prices have come down a little more, and President Biden is feeling prettay good about Building Back Better. In fact, he thinks we’re well on our way to ensuring that Americans pay their fair share for gas:

“Paying their fair share for gas”? Fair share? What the hell does that mean?

Seriously, what even is this?

Trending

Is Joe Biden suggesting that certain Americans should have to pay more for gasoline? Is that progress, in his mind?

Is he even in his mind right now?

The cruelty is the point. Never forget that the cruelty is the point.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fair sharegasgas pricesJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video