Last week, the DCCC trumpeted gas prices decreasing by a whopping two cents over a week.

Well, apparently prices have come down a little more, and President Biden is feeling prettay good about Building Back Better. In fact, he thinks we’re well on our way to ensuring that Americans pay their fair share for gas:

BIDEN: "We're making progress. We're going to keep at it to ensure the American people are paying their fair share for gas." pic.twitter.com/f41bFtbeEP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2021

“Paying their fair share for gas”? Fair share? What the hell does that mean?

Out: We're going to try and lower gas prices. In: We're going to make sure you pay your fair share for gas. https://t.co/F1Sln73PoP — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 8, 2021

Seriously, what even is this?

Wait.. what did he just say? https://t.co/zR15Zq07wM — Chris Blec (@ChrisBlec) December 8, 2021

??? What does this even mean? — Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) December 8, 2021

Their fair share? — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) December 8, 2021

Fair share? — Æ (@EazyEid) December 8, 2021

Fair share? https://t.co/zZOMdNZ7Ve — Heather In The Middle (@MomTo6Lambs) December 8, 2021

Is Joe Biden suggesting that certain Americans should have to pay more for gasoline? Is that progress, in his mind?

Is this clown suggesting we haven’t been paying enough? — Larry Crnobrnja (@LarryCrnobrnja) December 8, 2021

Is he even in his mind right now?

Not sure I can take much more of my fair share beating on my wallet.. pic.twitter.com/OvaqW3kCFV — Steve Beck (@RockinNole17) December 8, 2021

translation: the government will put your nuts in a vise — Jay2cee (@Jay2Cee) December 8, 2021

The cruelty is the point. Never forget that the cruelty is the point.

