Remember that Christmas tree outside of Fox News HQ in Manhattan that mysteriously caught fire when a guy set fire to it?

Well, progressive SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah is sympathetic. Not to Fox News, but to the tree. You know, for what that tree was forced to endure and represent:

Thoughts and prayers to the Fox News Christmas tree that was forced to stand outside a place that spews white supremacy and fascism. Perhaps the tree spontaneously burst into flames to save itself from having to see Tucker Klansman. #WarOnChristmas — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 8, 2021

I'm sincerely concerned with a Christmas tree that celebrates the birth of Jesus forced to stand in front of a place that spews hate. Fox News is everything Jesus opposed. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 8, 2021

What do you suppose Jesus would think about Dean Obeidallah invoking him in order to slime Fox News?

Do you just wake up with the definitive goal of being the absolute biggest possible dickhead every day?https://t.co/UcrOqBwnLX — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) December 8, 2021

If so, mission accomplished, Dean.

Someone should check in on Dean. https://t.co/tUjzcqgcmE — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) December 8, 2021

Seriously, what is wrong with people like this? Deranged beyond any chance of recovery… https://t.co/zrDQzhjtka — JAX ᛟ 🇨🇦 ᛏ (@jaxderby) December 8, 2021

This is a legit crazy person. https://t.co/gNbBOCVjz8 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) December 8, 2021

Don't be this guy. Seriously. Just don't. https://t.co/g9onaIBbnY — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 8, 2021

That’s good advice. Not just today, but every day.

Recommended Twitchy Video