As you may have heard, a man is in NYPD custody for allegedly setting fire to the Christmas tree outside of Fox News in Manhattan.

Just after midnight the Christmas tree in front of Fox News in New York City went up in flames. NYPD says Fox security saw a man climbing the tree. The man was then seen running away from Fox Square but quickly arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/KEGsM95gbS — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 8, 2021

Kudos to the New York Times for not ignoring this story. They’re all over it — in their own very, very special way, of course:

A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City went up in flames. One man has been arrested, the police said. https://t.co/dYeIAvMA5A — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 8, 2021

A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree went up in flames. One man has been arrested.

Maybe if we give the New York TImes a few hours, they’ll be able to make a connection between those two pieces of information!

Some tree did something pic.twitter.com/0Rvf0A8lLC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2021

Tale as old as Times.

The tree drove itself through a fire. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) December 8, 2021

Another one of those tree accidents. — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) December 8, 2021

Damn tree, spontaneously combusting like that.

Spontaneous combustion is real. https://t.co/ZKz4FFKTUE — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) December 8, 2021

The tree just “caught fire” — KC8219 (@KC82192) December 8, 2021

That what happens when you let trees play with matches. — What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) December 8, 2021

"Christmas tree self-immolates in front of Fox News in Manhattan" — Baron von Tossington (@thetossing) December 8, 2021

Happens more often than you might think!

There must've been an SUV involved. — flexo rodriguez (@43blah) December 8, 2021

It’s an SUV’s fault. — The Top Secret Dog (@Joshrapple) December 8, 2021

Probably started by a red SUV that plowed into it — Jason (@janelson38) December 8, 2021

That SUV must be at it again. https://t.co/cGnXn91sYX — Brent Ustick (@brentustick) December 8, 2021

That SUV sure gets around.

Did it cross state lines? — Uncle Ray’s Pinky (@ddenean) December 8, 2021

Knowing the sorts of trees that would hang around Fox News HQ, it probably did.

New York Times Headline: “Tree Catches Fire.” Well, it didn’t spontaneously combust. A dangerous individual SET THE TREE ON FIRE. Sadly predictable. pic.twitter.com/D0Y6XRO5Gd — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) December 8, 2021

"catches fire" the headline doesn't even include that a lunatic arsonist did it. amazing. — gosuprime (@gosuprime021) December 8, 2021

RX A more apt headline: Arson committed against Fox News property. Suspect in custody. https://t.co/UAfNGUhXoa — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 8, 2021

Apparently that doesn’t have the same cachet.

GP "Saudi Students' Visit to World Trade Centers Ends Abruptly" <= NYT on 9/11 https://t.co/UAfNGUhXoa — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 8, 2021

Great work, New York Times. As always.

