As you may have heard, a man is in NYPD custody for allegedly setting fire to the Christmas tree outside of Fox News in Manhattan.

Kudos to the New York Times for not ignoring this story. They’re all over it — in their own very, very special way, of course:

A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree went up in flames. One man has been arrested.

Maybe if we give the New York TImes a few hours, they’ll be able to make a connection between those two pieces of information!

Tale as old as Times.

Trending

Damn tree, spontaneously combusting like that.

Happens more often than you might think!

That SUV sure gets around.

Knowing the sorts of trees that would hang around Fox News HQ, it probably did.

Apparently that doesn’t have the same cachet.

Great work, New York Times. As always.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arsonChristmas treefox newsheadlinenew york times

Recommended Twitchy Video