As you may have heard, a man is in NYPD custody for allegedly setting fire to the Christmas tree outside of Fox News in Manhattan.
Just after midnight the Christmas tree in front of Fox News in New York City went up in flames. NYPD says Fox security saw a man climbing the tree. The man was then seen running away from Fox Square but quickly arrested by police. pic.twitter.com/KEGsM95gbS
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 8, 2021
Kudos to the New York Times for not ignoring this story. They’re all over it — in their own very, very special way, of course:
A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in New York City went up in flames. One man has been arrested, the police said. https://t.co/dYeIAvMA5A
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 8, 2021
A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree went up in flames. One man has been arrested.
Maybe if we give the New York TImes a few hours, they’ll be able to make a connection between those two pieces of information!
Some tree did something pic.twitter.com/0Rvf0A8lLC
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 8, 2021
Tale as old as Times.
The tree drove itself through a fire.
— Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) December 8, 2021
Another one of those tree accidents.
— Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) December 8, 2021
Damn tree, spontaneously combusting like that.
Spontaneous combustion is real. https://t.co/ZKz4FFKTUE
— The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) December 8, 2021
The tree just “caught fire”
— KC8219 (@KC82192) December 8, 2021
That what happens when you let trees play with matches.
— What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) December 8, 2021
"Christmas tree self-immolates in front of Fox News in Manhattan"
— Baron von Tossington (@thetossing) December 8, 2021
Happens more often than you might think!
There must've been an SUV involved.
— flexo rodriguez (@43blah) December 8, 2021
It’s an SUV’s fault.
— The Top Secret Dog (@Joshrapple) December 8, 2021
Probably started by a red SUV that plowed into it
— Jason (@janelson38) December 8, 2021
That SUV must be at it again. https://t.co/cGnXn91sYX
— Brent Ustick (@brentustick) December 8, 2021
That SUV sure gets around.
Did it cross state lines?
— Uncle Ray’s Pinky (@ddenean) December 8, 2021
Knowing the sorts of trees that would hang around Fox News HQ, it probably did.
New York Times Headline: “Tree Catches Fire.” Well, it didn’t spontaneously combust. A dangerous individual SET THE TREE ON FIRE. Sadly predictable. pic.twitter.com/D0Y6XRO5Gd
— Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) December 8, 2021
"catches fire"
the headline doesn't even include that a lunatic arsonist did it. amazing.
— gosuprime (@gosuprime021) December 8, 2021
RX A more apt headline: Arson committed against Fox News property. Suspect in custody. https://t.co/UAfNGUhXoa
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 8, 2021
Apparently that doesn’t have the same cachet.
GP "Saudi Students' Visit to World Trade Centers Ends Abruptly" <= NYT on 9/11 https://t.co/UAfNGUhXoa
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 8, 2021
Great work, New York Times. As always.