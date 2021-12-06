Yesterday, the verified Twitter account for the USA Singers — who bill themselves as “the first band of The #Resistance” — marked former GOP Sen. Bob Dole’s death with a song:

This one goes out to Bob Dole. Good riddance, Trumper. “Dancing On Your Grave”https://t.co/exF0HjJtSP — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 5, 2021

Watch and be impressed by the solid musicianship and awesome wit that went into this:

Well, people have been getting word out about the USA Singers’ “hilariously thought-provoking” genius ever since. People like Stephen L. Miller and the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra:

Apparently the singers have been getting some pushback, because they tweeted this out this morning:

Sending out a heartfelt thanks @redsteeze & @RealSaavedra for sharing our protest music. All your unvaxxed incel MAGA QAnon domestic terrorist followers are driving up our YouTube interactions & views. We’re getting a ton of new followers on all our social media platforms too! — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 6, 2021

It’s entirely possible that it’s “unvaxxed incel MAGA QAnon domestic terrorists” who are watching the video. More likely, it’s people who know that Stephen L. Miller has rarely steered them wrong. If you get a @redsteeze shout-out, it’s because you deserve one.

Womp-womp.

The USA Singers should’ve just taken the beating they got yesterday and left it alone. But they didn’t.

So this happened:

Gross. But also accurate.

You’re not funny, nor are you clever. And I have no interest seeing how you poop. Keep that to yourself, you weirdo. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 6, 2021

Cry more, USA Singers.

And make no mistake: they’re crying. They have plenty to cry about:

Your YouTube channel hasn't published anything in a year and the most views you have on a video is 24K. This is fake news. — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) December 6, 2021

Boy, you hate to see it. Be grateful to those “unvaxxed incel MAGA QAnon domestic terrorists,” USA Singers, because if not for them, nobody would’ve watched your video. Nobody would’ve known you even existed. We didn’t until yesterday.

They’ll make it out of the garage one day. — Justin”To The Moon”Tucker 🇺🇸🚀 (@Blackhawks19x_x) December 6, 2021

I sure hope not. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) December 6, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video