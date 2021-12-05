For some reason, liberal blue-check accounts think former U.S. Senator and WWII war hero Rober Dole’s support for Donald Trump is the most important thing to tweet about today.

“Good riddance, Trumper,” tweet the popular lib account, The USA Singers:

This one goes out to Bob Dole. Good riddance, Trumper. “Dancing On Your Grave”https://t.co/exF0HjJtSP — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) December 5, 2021

Eoin Higgins wants to make sure his support of Trump is known to “the liberal hagiographic historical rewrite that’s coming”:

“I’m a Trumper”—Bob Dole, 2020 Doubt this will make a difference to the liberal hagiographic historical rewrite that’s coming but worth a shot — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) December 5, 2021

“As recently as July,” adds Aaron Rupar:

A significant part of Bob Dole’s legacy is his staunch support of Trump. He said “I’m a Trumper” as recently as July. https://t.co/3KguBBsCpe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2021

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan noted this fact as well:

Bob Dole, who endorsed and voted for Trump twice, and called himself a 'Trumper' as recently as July, has passed away. https://t.co/ez5ZsMmXTx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 5, 2021

And Twitchy regular Wajahat Ali was his regular awful self:

Bob Dole went all-in with Trump: "I'm a Trumper." He knew better, but this is what he chose in his final years. So, I'm going to hold off on the predictable whitewashing of our elected officials' actions. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) December 5, 2021

Using “Trumper” AND Viagra is a nice touch:

Well ‘Trumper’ makes sense.

He was also the guy who, after becoming known for promoting Viagra for Pfizer, was featured sitting in a dark room ogling a teenage Britney Spears in a Pepsi commercial… pic.twitter.com/acLvNU8BHg — Alexi Murdoch 🐋 (@aleximurdoch) December 5, 2021

They *should* have taken this advice:

Believe it or not, if you’re thinking about being a jerk about someone who just died … the option is there to just not tweet. — Josh Perry 🎄🎅 (@MrJoshPerry) December 5, 2021

***

