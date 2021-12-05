For some reason, liberal blue-check accounts think former U.S. Senator and WWII war hero Rober Dole’s support for Donald Trump is the most important thing to tweet about today.

“Good riddance, Trumper,” tweet the popular lib account, The USA Singers:

Eoin Higgins wants to make sure his support of Trump is known to “the liberal hagiographic historical rewrite that’s coming”:

“As recently as July,” adds Aaron Rupar:

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan noted this fact as well:

And Twitchy regular Wajahat Ali was his regular awful self:

Using “Trumper” AND Viagra is a nice touch:

They *should* have taken this advice:

