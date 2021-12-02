Pro-aborts have had to resort to some pretty out-there arguments to defend their position, but this one by Whoopi Goldberg may very well take the bloody cake:

Huh.

You know, Whoopi, first of all, who says men can’t have eggs or carry a fetus?

That’s almost as offensive as suggesting that an unborn baby would elect to die if given the choice between life or death. Granted, we haven’t had conversations with any fetuses ourselves, but it seems like she might be reaching a bit.

Is she fine with fetuses who disagree with abortion? Has she ever asked a fetus how it felt about getting killed?

We’ve definitely noticed that, yes.

It is.

It’s also pretty hypocritical:

Some “personal health care decisions” are just more equal than others.

