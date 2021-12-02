Pro-aborts have had to resort to some pretty out-there arguments to defend their position, but this one by Whoopi Goldberg may very well take the bloody cake:

"Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus? How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea." Whoopi Goldberg went OFF on the Supreme Court's oral arguments on Mississippi’s abortion law. #TheView pic.twitter.com/BSZKTTHHlf — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 2, 2021

Huh.

You know, Whoopi, first of all, who says men can’t have eggs or carry a fetus?

What is a woman ? — Tony Campbell (@campbellpd0806) December 2, 2021

But, but I was told that men can get pregnant, too? — Morty Suibhne (@Heartilleryman) December 2, 2021

Is she saying that men cannot get pregnant? This gets her cancelled, right? — My Three Sons (@MyThreeSons132) December 2, 2021

It wasn't even two months ago we were all being yelled at and told men could have babies. https://t.co/clublIqNfu — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 2, 2021

One of my favorite phenomena is when Middle Period Woke can’t keep up with the talking points of Late Period Woke https://t.co/F5CXXoQeXG — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 2, 2021

I've been reliably informed that men can do both yes. https://t.co/Yo05AvYky6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

Seriously uncool Trans hate going on on the view. Violence even. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2021

That’s almost as offensive as suggesting that an unborn baby would elect to die if given the choice between life or death. Granted, we haven’t had conversations with any fetuses ourselves, but it seems like she might be reaching a bit.

"Now I’m fine if you disagree with abortion, I have no problem with that," continued Whoopi Goldberg. "My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you!" https://t.co/E9dMcHqDCx — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 2, 2021

Is she fine with fetuses who disagree with abortion? Has she ever asked a fetus how it felt about getting killed?

I've only personally encountered three or four fetuses, but I suspect, if asked, they would oppose being murdered. https://t.co/9nHwo3aBrz — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 2, 2021

I think “to continue to live” is probably the only thing a fetus would know to want. — Patrick Lockhart (@PatDLockhart) December 2, 2021

Notice how everyone who is for abortion is already born. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 2, 2021

We’ve definitely noticed that, yes.

Is she suggesting that babies in the womb…want to die? Really, imagine this being the issue you get so heated about. That you are so invested in killing babies that you rant and rave like this. It's disturbing. https://t.co/Ifzuesp4ek — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 2, 2021

It is.

It’s also pretty hypocritical:

Funny how Whoopi can say she wants to do what's best for her and her family with the guidance of her doctor and yet when @JedediahBila says it she gets shamed. https://t.co/cazHbQqcd3 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) December 2, 2021

Some “personal health care decisions” are just more equal than others.

Recommended Twitchy Video