Jedediah Bila joined her former “The View” cohosts today to discuss her new book, “Dear Hartley: Thoughts on Character, Kindness, and Building a Brighter World.”

But apparently Joy Behar et al. already have thoughts on building a brighter world, and those thoughts are shaming people like Jedediah Bila who, after speaking with their doctors, made the personal decision not to get vaccinated against COVID19:

Jedediah Bila was just on #TheView to promote her new book and things just went South. Like way South past the Mexico border South. The cohosts basically said she was too dangerous to be on air. pic.twitter.com/kt8nFKZid2 — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) November 16, 2021

Kudos to Bila for maintaining her composure. If only her hosts had shown her the same courtesy instead of jumping down her throat.

When Meghan McCain left The View, I wrote a column about how thankless it is to be a conservative on most MSM TV shows. This is a prime example. Jedediah was outnumbered—and constantly interrupted. The liberal hosts control the questions, and the audience is on their side. https://t.co/hWxeaoyRJS — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) November 16, 2021

He’s not wrong.

