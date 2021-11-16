Jedediah Bila joined her former “The View” cohosts today to discuss her new book, “Dear Hartley: Thoughts on Character, Kindness, and Building a Brighter World.”

But apparently Joy Behar et al. already have thoughts on building a brighter world, and those thoughts are shaming people like Jedediah Bila who, after speaking with their doctors, made the personal decision not to get vaccinated against COVID19:

Kudos to Bila for maintaining her composure. If only her hosts had shown her the same courtesy instead of jumping down her throat.

He’s not wrong.

