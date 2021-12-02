We’ve gotta give Jen Psaki props for continuing to take questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy despite knowing full-well that she’s going to faceplant during her tap-dancing routine.

It happened again at today’s White House press briefing, when Doocy asked Psaki about Vice President Kamala Harris’ apparent inability to stop the bleeding as staffers flee:

DOOCY TIME: "A handful of key aides have announced either that they are leaving the Vice President's office or are reportedly going to be…soon. Is the Vice President not satisfied with the staffing that she has…or do people just not want to work for her anymore?" pic.twitter.com/mgaXTZ8h3z — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

Love how Doocy just cuts right to the chase. No tap-dancing for him. Psaki could learn a lot from him.

Doocy: "So, this is not a case of bad headlines about the Vice President and a decision being made to shake up the staff to fix an image issue?" Psaki says Symone Sanders "is whip smart and "will do plenty of interesting things in the world" in her future. pic.twitter.com/fWdYyh8lFx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

Well, we can certainly believe that. Leaving Kamala Harris’ employ is definitely a smart move.

Doocy: "Does [Harris] think that staff are to blame for her not making any kind of meaningful progress on the big things in portfolio, like passing voting rights or addressing the root causes of migration?" Psaki: "I know the Vice President is grateful to all the staff[.]" pic.twitter.com/EYPi0iezki — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

And we’re grateful to Jen Psaki for being a terrible liar. Makes our jobs much easier, not to mention infinitely more entertaining.

Great follow-up to Doocy's staffing questions from @WSJ's @TParti: "Given what you said about the first year of the WH being so grueling, are you expecting or preparing for more turnover here at the WH among senior ranks?" Based on Psaki's answer, the answer seems to be yes! pic.twitter.com/buwDtAW8P2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

Poor Jen. She’s tired. She’s so tired.

That’s just what happens when you’re put through the ringer the way Jen Psaki is.

Doocy also brought up the significant escalation in violent crimes on Joe Biden’s watch:

Doocy: "Big cities are dealing with smash-and-grab robberies, a record number of police officers have been shot and killed this year. What is President Biden going to do about all this lawlessness?" pic.twitter.com/bo7Z0LTCv8 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

President Biden is going to blame guns and the pandemic. Duh.

DOOCY: "What is President Biden going to do about all this lawlessness?" PSAKI: "I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/zl2jGaqrZi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 2, 2021

Doocy: "Does the President still think that crime is up b/c of the pandemic?" Psaki: "I think many people have conveyed that, and also one of the reasons that crime — one of root reasons crime we've — root causes of crime in communities is guns and gun violence[.]" pic.twitter.com/1VjcJlcFcq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

Doocy: "When a huge group of criminals organizes themselves and they want to go loot a store, a CVS, a Nordstrom, a Home Depot until the shelves are clean, you think that's b/c of the pandemic?" Psaki: "I think a root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic, yes." (6/6) pic.twitter.com/iudr1pSJCE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 2, 2021

Kamala Harris’ staffers are having a great time and COVID19 is making people loot stores and shoot cops.

Another winning performance from Jen Psaki.

Recommended Twitchy Video