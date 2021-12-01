Good thing Fox News’ Peter Doocy has two hands. He can use one of them to hand Anthony Fauci his butt, and another one to hand Jen Psaki hers.

Jen knows it, too. And she’s clearly pissed about it:

Watch:

It’s our fault that Joe Biden can’t keep a promise he repeatedly made and never should have made in the first place!

And it gets even better (read: even more infuriating):

Narrator: Donald Trump was not “suggesting people inject bleach.” Donald Trump was not telling Americans not to trust a vaccine developed during his administration.

Clean up your own misinformation mess first, Jen, before throwing stones at Orange Man. Tell your boss to do the same.

He’ll never forget that the job is about him blaming you.

