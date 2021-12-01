Good thing Fox News’ Peter Doocy has two hands. He can use one of them to hand Anthony Fauci his butt, and another one to hand Jen Psaki hers.

Jen knows it, too. And she’s clearly pissed about it:

“We’re working on it Peter,” Psaki replies when asked by Doocy why Biden hasn’t kept his promise to “shut down the virus.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 1, 2021

Watch:

DOOCY: "What ever happened to President Biden's promise to shut down the virus?" PSAKI: "We're working on it, Peter." "We need the American people to do more," she continued. pic.twitter.com/W4FdUseocY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

It’s our fault that Joe Biden can’t keep a promise he repeatedly made and never should have made in the first place!

Blame the American people for Biden’s failures. Great leadership. — Adam Alfonso ™️ (@AlfonsoAlmond) December 1, 2021

And it gets even better (read: even more infuriating):

Doocy challenges Psaki on Biden's previous claim that "anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America." "Is that still the standard now that more Americans have died under President Biden than President Trump?" pic.twitter.com/ZzCxspdVKR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

Narrator: Donald Trump was not “suggesting people inject bleach.” Donald Trump was not telling Americans not to trust a vaccine developed during his administration.

Clean up your own misinformation mess first, Jen, before throwing stones at Orange Man. Tell your boss to do the same.

He’ll never forget that the job is about him blaming you.

