It’s important to bear in mind that CNN’s Chris Cuomo isn’t the only news network anchor who got busted for actively running interference for Andrew Cuomo. MSNBC host Katy Tur did, too.

The Washington Examiner’s Becket Adams thinks he’s found the “spin” referenced by Lis Smith:

Watch:

Definitely sounds like spin.

Trending

Tur seems committed to giving Andrew Cuomo a helping hand, even though she pretty clearly isn’t convinced by what she’s saying. Hopefully she got something nice out of the deal. Some flowers, maybe? Chocolates? A handbag?

As we noted yesterday, Tur’s monologue there is particularly striking when you consider her willingness to downplay the allegations against Andrew Cuomo.

Here’s one possible explanation:

Adams writes:

It’s important to remember Tur is not a pundit or a commentator. She is part of MSNBC’s “hard news” division. That she repeated the Cuomo spin, presenting it as the family’s side of the matter and withholding the fact that her information came from a paid strategic operative, suggests either a major ethical failing or complicity.

Let me put it this way: In the 1995 film Casino, after gamblers score roughly $45,000 on a slot machine scam, hotel operations manager Sam Rothstein (Robert De Niro) fires the employee who should’ve put a stop to the scheme the moment it became obvious. Rothstein says, “Listen, if you didn’t know you’re being scammed, you’re too f***ing dumb to keep this job. If you did know, you were in on it. Either way, you’re out.”

The same can be said here for Tur.

If she didn’t realize Cuomo’s spin doctors fed her obvious nonsense, she’s too stupid to keep her job. If she did know, it means she was in on the effort to help Cuomo escape the consequences of his actions.

Katy Tur is not an honest journalist. And whether or not that’s intentional doesn’t really matter at this point. In either case, she can’t be trusted.

We’ll bet they didn’t.

Chris Cuomo is certainly one part of the story. But Katy Tur plays a starring role, too, and that shouldn’t be ignored.

Don’t think that MSNBC won’t try to ignore it, though.

If they tackle Chris Cuomo’s involvement, they have to tackle Katy Tur’s. And averting their eyes is just easier for them.

Partners in crime.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooAndrew CuomoBecket Adamschris cuomoCNNKaty TurLis SmithMSNBC

Recommended Twitchy Video