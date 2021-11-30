As we told you earlier, MSNBC host Katy Tur has become ensnared in the latest Chris Cuomo/Andrew Cuomo scandal.

“I’m texting w @KatyTurNBC,” advisor Lis Smith wrote to the group. “Katy is saying my spin live. Like verbatim.” Smith did not the public knowing she was advising Cuomo bc it would be bad for her “credibility.” https://t.co/oY7oim8dMY — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) November 30, 2021

So Katy Tur knowingly went to bat for Andrew Cuomo, an alleged serial sexual predator plagued by loads of compelling evidence against him.

And that’s gross enough. But it’s even more repugnant when you consider how Tur has tackled other powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

Here’s a refresher for you:

Watch this segment & know that Katy Tur was running cover for Andrew Cuomo.pic.twitter.com/OU2u8Waf1A https://t.co/kzJd8bhvKh — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 30, 2021

What changed, Katy?

Covering for her crowd already — Terece Erickson (@TereceErickson) November 30, 2021

Frauds, all of them. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) November 30, 2021

Certainly puts the media into perspective.

Puts Katy Tur’s career into perspective, too:

@KatyTurNBC – maybe think about how your credibility is now burnt to ashes and whom you were willing to self-immolate for https://t.co/BZaY2yoycK — Mister Loyal (@MisterLoyalEsq) November 30, 2021

Tsk-tsk.

