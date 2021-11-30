As we told you earlier, MSNBC host Katy Tur has become ensnared in the latest Chris Cuomo/Andrew Cuomo scandal.

So Katy Tur knowingly went to bat for Andrew Cuomo, an alleged serial sexual predator plagued by loads of compelling evidence against him.

And that’s gross enough. But it’s even more repugnant when you consider how Tur has tackled other powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

Here’s a refresher for you:

What changed, Katy?

Certainly puts the media into perspective.

Puts Katy Tur’s career into perspective, too:

Tsk-tsk.

