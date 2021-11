As the Jussie Smollett trial gets going, it seems like the perfect time to take a look back at all the liberal tweets about the case that have aged like the finest of fine milk.

So we’re very grateful to tweeter e-beth for collecting them so that we may post them for you here.

Please to enjoy this sentimental stroll down Memory Lane:

MEGATHREAD: All the gullible libs who fell for the Jussie Smollett hoax pic.twitter.com/UVpCGealBH — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 30, 2021

That Kamala Harris tweet is an absolute classic and will always be an absolute classic.

As mayor, you’d think Lori Lightfoot would know pretty well that Chicago is not MAGA country. D’oh.

Support from Michael Avenatti definitely isn’t the kiss of death right there.

Yiiiiikes.

And no look back at liberals beclowning themselves would be complete without an appearance from noted anti-white activist Saira Rao, who actually earned her very own e-beth thread:

A thread of absolutely iconic Saira Rao tweets about Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/B2b6leSL5u — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 30, 2021

We hope that was as good for you as it was for us.

Recommended Twitchy Video