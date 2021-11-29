Jury selection for the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett begins today. Smollett’s accused of staging a hate crime hoax in Chicago:

Trial set to start on charges actor Jussie Smollett faked racist attack. https://t.co/APQ86b8AUy — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 28, 2021

Today the “official” trial of actor Jussie Smollett begins with jury selection. You may recall, his original charges of lying to police were infamously dropped. But, then a special prosecutor was assigned and he was re-charged. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 29, 2021

And with that, perhaps Smollett’s attorneys could call Vice President Kamala Harris as a character witness. Almost immediately after Smollett claimed to be the victim of a racist attack, Harris didn’t wait for the facts to start doing her thing:

Jussie Smollett's criminal trial for staging a hoax hate crime against himself and filing false police reports begins tomorrow, and I am reminded of this incredible tweet. pic.twitter.com/C6byt5Gs4O — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 28, 2021

The tweet is still up:

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Perhaps the VP is waiting for the trial outcome before considering deletion. Stay tuned!

This aged like fine milk. https://t.co/v63HDfxBwq — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 29, 2021

This didn’t play well any more than her bailing out terrorists in the BLM riots. She has no judgement when she can only see race and side with darker skin color https://t.co/lbiMpmhzpe — TWGRP2 Susan (@Susan36495963) November 29, 2021

And Harris wasn’t alone when it comes to assuming Smollett’s claim was factual from the start.

Were Kamala Harris and Cory Booker in on the Jussie Smollett hoax? Just wondering… — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) November 29, 2021

