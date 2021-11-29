Jury selection for the trial of former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett begins today. Smollett’s accused of staging a hate crime hoax in Chicago:

And with that, perhaps Smollett’s attorneys could call Vice President Kamala Harris as a character witness. Almost immediately after Smollett claimed to be the victim of a racist attack, Harris didn’t wait for the facts to start doing her thing:

The tweet is still up:

Perhaps the VP is waiting for the trial outcome before considering deletion. Stay tuned!

And Harris wasn’t alone when it comes to assuming Smollett’s claim was factual from the start.

