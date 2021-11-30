Generally speaking, relatively few people are remotely interested in keeping a close eye on CNN. But with this Chris Cuomo thing, we’re pretty hyper-focused on what CNN has to say.

And what they have to say is … nothing.

A CNN rep says "we will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity" about the Chris Cuomo revelations pic.twitter.com/xkeFghL0lR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2021

Apparently there were no conversations seeking additional clarity or about anything at all related to Chris Cuomo at CNN today:

Chris Cuomo is not discussing the revelations at the top of his SiriusXM radio show, either. I'm also told that Cuomo was not brought up at CNN's morning news meeting today. — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 30, 2021

So having conversations isn’t on their to-do list. OK then.

What about Chris Cuomo himself? Is he ready to have a conversation?

To his credit, he is. Of course, it’s one-sided. And there’s not even a shred of accountability to be found:

While not addressing his role, Chris Cuomo says on his radio show: "Andrew had his party enforcing a rule against him that if you have accusations, you have problems, and you don't really get the vet the accusations and you don't get to go against your accusers." (1/4) — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 30, 2021

Yeah, poor Andrew Cuomo.

More:

Chris Cuomo continued: "Now I think that has pluses and minuses. And it's very much dependent on context and I think that there is no subtlety to it right now, and I think that's a problem." (2/4) — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 30, 2021

Chris Cuomo continued: "I did not want him to resign in the beginning, because I believed him, and I thought that you don't resign, you ask for due process. And leave the women alone and let due process take care of the situation." (3/4) — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 30, 2021

Chris Cuomo: "But eventually when there wasn't gonna be due process, and his party was against him, then he had no choice because he couldn't do the work of the state anymore." After a caller defends his brother, Cuomo says "I hear you, but, you know what, it's in the past." // — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) November 30, 2021

So, the take-home lesson here is that Andrew Cuomo got dealt a bad hand and deserves some tea and sympathy.

And the other lesson is that you should never expect Chris Cuomo to take any responsibility for being an awful person.

Recommended Twitchy Video