Earlier today, Brian Stelter emphasized the importance of maintaining a calm, reasonable approach to news stories, as opposed to dialing everything up to 11. As many CNN critics were quick to point out, Stelter and his friends at CNN have never really taken that advice before.

But if there’s ever a time to approach a salacious, bombshell story with caution, we have no doubt that CNN will happily start with this one:

Beg your pardon?

More from Fox News:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo snooped into the progress of Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his brother Andrew Cuomo and relayed it to the governor’s inner circle, according to a newly released transcript of his testimony to New York state investigators in July.

Chris Cuomo admitted to contacting colleagues of Farrow for updates but claimed it was simply “business-as-usual” to employ such methods. Text messages released by state investigators showed top Andrew Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa asking about “intel the CNN anchor had about Farrow’s report on March 15, to which he replied it wasn’t ready for publication. Farrow’s story was eventually published on March 18.

Cuomo’s admission contradicts what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, “I never made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.”

Wait … so he lied?

And here’s more still from CNBC:

Chris Cuomo was actively in touch with Melissa DeRosa, who was the then-governor’s top aide, about incoming media reports that detailed alleged sexual harassment by Andrew Cuomo, according to exhibits from the Attorney General’s probe and a transcript of his interview with the state’s investigators. He also lobbied to help the governor’s office as it sought to weather the storm of accusations, and he dictated statements for the then-governor to use.

“Please let me help with the prep,” Chris Cuomo said to DeRosa in one message in early March. Then, three days after the New York Times reported in March about how Andrew Cuomo attempted to kiss a woman, Anna Ruch, in an unwanted advance at a wedding, Chris Cuomo texted DeRosa: “I have a lead on the wedding girl.”

Chris Cuomo told investigators that he engaged with what he described as “sources” regarding the various allegations against his brother that were described in at least one news article, according to the records. He also said he talked to his sources about yet-to-be-published stories from media outlets.

“I would – when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out,” Cuomo told investigators.

Seems newsworthy, doesn’t it? Like something that a Real Journalist like Brian Stelter would want to cover in great detail.

If Brian has been watching Fox News, it means he probably heard about this story. So we have no doubt that he actually changed the channel for once. Probably to CNN, where there was no risk of seeing anything about it.

How about Jake Tapper? Surely a respectable journalist like him would give oxygen to this development.

Will it be the lead on “The Lead”? Or will it get buried until CNN has gathered all the facts for themselves, and then remain buried?

We’ve known for years that Chris Cuomo is a slimeball. But to read this, well, it’s difficult not to be at least somewhat stunned by his ability to get even slimeballier.

Great question.

We never thought we’d say this, but we agree with Keith Olbermann.

He maybe shouldn’t work for anyone anymore.

CNN likes to let their employees get away with some pretty terrible stuff, but any responsible news organization would give Chris Cuomo the boot and never look back.

