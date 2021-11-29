If we were as rich as this tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter, well, let’s just say we’d have a top spot on Bernie Sanders’ hit list:

"Journalists, particularly newsroom leaders who set the tone of coverage, should resist the temptation to hype conjecture," @oliverdarcy writes. "We still have very little knowledge on what the new variant could mean for the world." https://t.co/cUhEyvlicO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 29, 2021

Sorry, we couldn’t resist. We had to grab a screenshot from today’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter because it’s just so gosh-darn perfect:

Audiences certainly do deserve better. Not CNN’s devoted audience, though, because if they don’t know by now that CNN’s bread and butter is hyped conjecture, they deserve to be gaslit and lied to.

I mean, you could always just tell the truth. https://t.co/LhLLLoNPij — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) November 29, 2021

But that’s not nearly as much fun as fanning the flames!

Agreed. Can you please speak to the folks in the website department? https://t.co/BKyonmYV3j — Geoff Pilkington (@geoffpilkington) November 29, 2021

Yeah, someone should definitely get on that. Wouldn’t want to unnerve the public by playing out the worst-case scenarios in stories and amplifying the worst fears of the scientific community in chyrons and headlines, you know.

So you’re changing your business model? https://t.co/THic8FWEqT — Joel Engel (@joelengel) November 29, 2021

Interesting to consider how it might work if this principle were applied to coverage of everything. “Hyping conjecture” made entire careers during the Trump years. https://t.co/6K5TogWxuR — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) November 29, 2021

after driving conjecture for years over various subjects and news items, the reliable sources want you to know you shouldn’t do that. https://t.co/HDMFt6BDfV — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 29, 2021

These friggin’ guys.

Sure, but why start now? https://t.co/0oEdAokjiS — Elon Green (@elongreen) November 29, 2021

There's no self-unawareness quite like CNN self-unawareness. https://t.co/Qgz6mroSdY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 29, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video