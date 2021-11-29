If we were as rich as this tweet from CNN’s Brian Stelter, well, let’s just say we’d have a top spot on Bernie Sanders’ hit list:

Sorry, we couldn’t resist. We had to grab a screenshot from today’s “Reliable Sources” newsletter because it’s just so gosh-darn perfect:

Audiences certainly do deserve better. Not CNN’s devoted audience, though, because if they don’t know by now that CNN’s bread and butter is hyped conjecture, they deserve to be gaslit and lied to.

But that’s not nearly as much fun as fanning the flames!

Trending

Yeah, someone should definitely get on that. Wouldn’t want to unnerve the public by playing out the worst-case scenarios in stories and amplifying the worst fears of the scientific community in chyrons and headlines, you know.

These friggin’ guys.

Tags: Brian StelterCNNconjectureOliver DarcyOmicron variantReliable Sources

