Joe Biden ventured out today to brief the public on the omicron (or is it “omnicron”?) variant and reassure us that he’s from the government and he’s here to help:

President Biden addressed the nation about the Omicron variant. In a relatable move, he mispronounced it as "Omnicron" the whole time. pic.twitter.com/4fNulAv8Eq — The Recount (@therecount) November 29, 2021

Pres. Biden on omicron variant: “The best protection—I know you’re tired of hearing me say this— the best protection against this new variant or any of the variants out there…is getting fully vaccinated.” https://t.co/XMcusGyKcc pic.twitter.com/XKv8teO401 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 29, 2021

"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," President Biden says. "We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicines, the best scientists, and we're learning more every single day." pic.twitter.com/7mxUyYiBvZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 29, 2021

What sorts of things are we learning?

POTUS begins remarks on Omicron, though he's referring to it as Omnicron. (I've done the same!) Says there's a lot we don't know, but get vaxxed (kids too)/boosted/wear your mask inside. Says last Christmas less than 1% of adults vaxxed, this year will be 71%. Taking Qs now. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) November 29, 2021

We’re certainly learning that Joe Biden is afraid to take questions from anyone who’s not on his preapproved list.

Biden is once again taking questions from a pre selected list. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2021

We’d honestly be shocked if he didn’t do this.:

Joe Biden is taking questions from a list of approved reporters again. pic.twitter.com/01ebf7o8xn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2021

It’d be pretty nice if one of those approved reporters would throw Joe a curveball and press him about this whole wear-masks-indoors thing:

“Please wear your mask when you’re indoors in public settings around other people.” – Biden — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 29, 2021

“Please wear your mask when you are indoors in public settings around other people,” says Biden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 29, 2021

“Please wear your mask when you’re indoors,” President Biden urges while providing an update on the new omicron variant. — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 29, 2021

Maskless Joe Biden says everyone should wear masks indoors, unless they are “eating or speaking into a microphone.” pic.twitter.com/rt2zGS3sdZ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 29, 2021

Everyone, Joe? You sure about that?

Unless you are Joe Biden two days ago. https://t.co/eA67eKODaV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2021

Who was Joe Biden two days ago?

Ah. Right.

Undermining the public’s trust, as usual.

Biden just said: "Please wear your mask when you’re indoors." This recommendation from him did not differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, and thus is in conflict with current CDC guidance which recommends wearing a mask indoors ***if you aren't vaccinated***. — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 29, 2021

Biden just doubled down on recommending that everyone wear masks indoors without making any distinction between vaccinated & unvaccinated people like the CDC does. D.C., for instance, just dropped its mask mandate exactly one week ago. https://t.co/WIljo3DnCG — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 29, 2021

Sounds about right.

Lets recall that as recently AS THIS PAST WEEKEND…Biden himself was caught shopping indoors without a mask. This is all for show. https://t.co/hrFor46NaW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 29, 2021

Forget it; he’s rolling.

5 minutes after telling Americans to “wear your mask when you're indoors,” Biden violates his own mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/XpnFohyU07 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2021

And while Joe Biden’s mental acuity is certainly in question, make no mistake that what he’s doing is intentional.

Masking while fully vaccinated is a path to permanent masking. It's that simple. https://t.co/YPOyYNf70t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2021

No one has done more to undermine vaccine messaging on this than Joe Biden. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 29, 2021

Or to undermine the public’s confidence in our government’s competence and noble intentions.

Joe Biden says the "new normal" will be when everyone gets vaccinated. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 29, 2021

Democrats 2022: You can return to normal when you do what we want. https://t.co/5Vi3rZBOjQ — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) November 29, 2021

And even then, you still can’t.

but that's not going to happen so where do we go from here…? https://t.co/2SGf930dUm — Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) November 29, 2021

To lockdowns, perhaps?

Are lock downs off the table? Biden: “Yes, for now." — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 29, 2021

Are lockdowns off the table? "Yes, for now" Biden says. "Yes." He adds, "if people are vaccinated and wear their masks, there's no need for the lockdown." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 29, 2021

