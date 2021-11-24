It’s evidently been a very difficult year for medical news contributor Dr. Joy Henningsen, as her family has suffered a tremendous loss:

My family will have an #emptychair at our Thanksgiving table this year. 🪑😞 Not because we lost someone to cancer or trauma. Or violence or war. But because we lost someone to #misinformation. Only the vaccinated may attend for safety. Many families will feel this pain. 😔 pic.twitter.com/ahqi1hbm3c — Joy Henningsen, MD (@JoyHenningsenMD) November 23, 2021

The pain. Oh, the pain!

Thank you for this. Is there a national hotline we can call? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2021

In the arms of an angel…

Fly awaaaaaay from here https://t.co/XOUzM84hZA — Foster (@foster_type) November 24, 2021

*single tear runs down our cheek*

I have devoted near 100% of my free time fighting #misinformation during the pandemic, so this hits hard. I did all I could do except live someone’s life for them. Bad influencers in a person’s sphere & false news are difficult to unravel. Even the educated can be duped. — Joy Henningsen, MD (@JoyHenningsenMD) November 23, 2021

It’s true. Look at Joy, for example. She has a medical degree and thinks that she’s the cure for what ails society.

Thank you for cc-ing all those people, Joy. It’s helpful for you to spread the news that you’re cringe.

Misinformation is destroying us! Get vaccinated and continue to wear those highly effective masks! pic.twitter.com/QWVeWU9rWU — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 24, 2021

Heh.

And the main course is sanctimony! https://t.co/YoGwbCfmnP — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) November 24, 2021

You let your misinformation set ridiculous rules and excluded people? Sad. https://t.co/C5Nvt11VAB — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 24, 2021

You realize how insensitive this comes off to those of us who actually lost people to cancer, or even to COVID, right? — King Yoshiyahu's Reform (@yoshiyahureform) November 24, 2021

This Thanksgiving, be thankful that you don’t have to share a meal with Joy Henningsen. We’d say her missing relative definitely came out ahead.

We never get to hear the other side of these kind of viral stories where the person is overwhelmed with joy that they don't have to see you https://t.co/Y8QkIgqyI1 — Matt Palumbo (@MattPalumbo12) November 24, 2021

Trust me, they're not missing your sanctimonious ass. https://t.co/6iuZzOvIuW — Inflationary Tale The Libertarian Sage (@Sagedonesaid) November 24, 2021

***

