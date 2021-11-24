It’s evidently been a very difficult year for medical news contributor Dr. Joy Henningsen, as her family has suffered a tremendous loss:

The pain. Oh, the pain!

*single tear runs down our cheek*

It’s true. Look at Joy, for example. She has a medical degree and thinks that she’s the cure for what ails society.

Thank you for cc-ing all those people, Joy. It’s helpful for you to spread the news that you’re cringe.

Heh.

This Thanksgiving, be thankful that you don’t have to share a meal with Joy Henningsen. We’d say her missing relative definitely came out ahead.

***

