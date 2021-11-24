Yesterday, the Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast offered up an interesting idea about how Joe Biden can emerge from the grave he’s been digging for himself:

Molly Jong-Fast seems to be arguing in The Atlantic here that Biden needs an enemy and that that need can be fulfilled by rallying Americans against… their fellow Americans.https://t.co/DloxGB9AsS pic.twitter.com/TQlPJO58hn — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 24, 2021

Well that escalated quickly. “Biden could easily declare ‘war’ on the authoritarians threatening our democracy, much the same as Abraham Lincoln did when he pulled northerners together to stand against the slaveholders.” pic.twitter.com/DPM8B59Dcu — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) November 24, 2021

Fast-forward to today, where she’s serving up another heaping helping of wisdom:

new atlantic piece just dropped pic.twitter.com/yKmSAvflfh — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) November 24, 2021

Perfect.

I wrote about how you should try and deprogram your relatives this thanksgiving in ⁦@TheAtlantic⁩ https://t.co/Jhk9BcDcuE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2021

In May, The New York Times cited a poll in which “15 percent of Americans [said] they think that the levers of power are controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles.” I’m no statistician—in fact I’m barely able to add and subtract; https://t.co/Jhk9BcDcuE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2021

Some people (like my friend Tom Nichols) think that you should spend your Thanksgiving playing nice, pretending that your cousin doesn’t follow QAnon and that your uncle doesn’t believe the election was stolen and also that the Cyber Ninjas are a ….. https://t.co/Jhk9BcDcuE — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2021

Like her friend Tom Nichols.

This is quality material, folks.

Just tremendous stuff here pic.twitter.com/4uVXA1tIU2 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 24, 2021

Tremendous. Treeeeeeemendous.

Molly Jong-Fast seems to hold a low opinion of her readership if she thinks a non-negligible number of them might have domestic right wing terrorists in their family. https://t.co/TGc4SrKmyS — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 24, 2021

Molly Jong-Fast is joking — I hope — about deprogramming and reporting your Trumpy relatives to the FBI. Probably a good time to remind everyone her own grandfather, Howard Fast, was a Stalin Peace Prize winner and communist in the 1950s. https://t.co/Qh5bxdHdGR — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 24, 2021

Don’t worry — she’s joking. Not about the shaming-your-relatives-who-disagree-with-you-part — because obviously you should do that — but about the FBI thing:

It was meant to be funny but I am so sorry if I hurt anyones feelings. It was meant to be a humor essay. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2021

That’s fair. We suppose anything written by a Bulwark alumna should automatically be considered a joke.

This was meant to be funny but now I’m being trolled by everyone from the right because they think I’m actually going to call the FBI on my relatives. https://t.co/XOFqKIbGOh — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2021

Eh, not really. We’d bet many of the people trolling Molly are trolling her because she sucks, not because they actually believe she’d call the FBI on family members (although she’s definitely crazy and ridiculous enough to seriously consider it, especially if she wanted to follow in her illustrious grandfather’s footsteps).

the (usual) glut of “how to berate your conservative relatives at thanksgiving” articles is your annual reminder that a whole lot of people in media and commentary are almost certainly toxic fixtures in their respective families. https://t.co/DKM8XXLaCf — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 24, 2021

yeah, your uncle may subscribe to some bonkers political beliefs. but know what he’s not doing? blowing you up in an online article for the benefit of total strangers. you — the author obliquely airing your family’s dirty laundry in public — you are the bad family member. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 24, 2021

the other equally amusing and macabre likelihood is these authors don’t even have **problematic** family members. they just want you to fight with yours. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 24, 2021

Ooo … we like that theory!

pretty sure the nepot offspring of a famed stalin fanboi isn’t fighting with anyone at thanksgiving about her RESISTANCE politics. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 24, 2021

Probably not. You never know, though. Maybe there’s someone in Molly’s family who isn’t a shameless liberal hack like she is. One can only hope.

just imagine the Thanksgiving Dinner that would follow if all your conservative relatives listen to the @RuthlessPodcast thanksgiving spectacular and all you liberal relatives read this article https://t.co/Otktj8eqhs — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 24, 2021

Spoiler alert: the Ruthless Podcast listeners would have an infinitely better time.

Marone’s tweet was a humorous tweet, Molly. Or was that lost on you, dear?

Well, one thing’s for sure:

She deserves her audience, and vice versa. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 24, 2021

They’re just one big, happy family.

