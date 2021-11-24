According to their Twitter bio, “Heaven Hill Brands is the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated producer and marketer of spirits.”

And with great power comes great responsibility. That includes social responsibility.

And in light of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict, Heaven Hill Brands is doing the socially responsible thing and distancing themselves and their Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey from “the profound loss of life” at Kyle Rittenhouse’s hands:

Well OK then.

That certainly is one way to look at it. Happens to be a stupid way to look at it, but still.

That makes more sense.

Speaking of bold, how does this sound?

Or this?

Savage.

Pour one out for Heaven Hill Brands.

