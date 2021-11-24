According to their Twitter bio, “Heaven Hill Brands is the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated producer and marketer of spirits.”

And with great power comes great responsibility. That includes social responsibility.

And in light of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict, Heaven Hill Brands is doing the socially responsible thing and distancing themselves and their Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey from “the profound loss of life” at Kyle Rittenhouse’s hands:

1/3 We have been disheartened to learn that some individuals and businesses have been using our Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey brand to celebrate the Kyle Rittenhouse case verdict, despite the profound loss of life from those events. — Heaven Hill Brands (@heavenhill) November 21, 2021

2/3 There is no link between our Rittenhouse Rye brand, which was started post-prohibition to commemorate Rittenhouse Square, and this case. It is our strongly held belief that in serious matters such as this, where lives were lost and people deeply affected, — Heaven Hill Brands (@heavenhill) November 21, 2021

3/3 there is no cause for celebration, but instead deep reflection on how we can make the world a more peaceful and respectful place for all. — Heaven Hill Brands (@heavenhill) November 21, 2021

Well OK then.

That certainly is one way to look at it. Happens to be a stupid way to look at it, but still.

I suppose a dead pedophile and a dead domestic abuser could be considered a "profound loss of life" if one had just downed an entire fifth of straight rye whiskey, or if one wasn't raised with the greatest set of morals and values. https://t.co/az6T5bn3fy — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 24, 2021

That makes more sense.

This one should have stayed in the intern’s drafts. — 🐸0x🔺VA.L⛓NKER 🎩 (@PhuctheFeds) November 24, 2021

You will be happy to know then that I will not buy your Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey and I will be sure to tell everyone I know not to buy Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whiskey… I prefer my whiskey not to come with a list of banned uses… — Capitalist Dog (@kvangs) November 23, 2021

He shot two criminals who were attacking him. One was a child molester and the other one beat his girlfriend. Maybe just drop it. — 🦃jimtreacher.substack.com🍂 (@jtLOL) November 24, 2021

I hope the virture points you receive for this make up for any loss in sales. — Lexi (@penngirl72) November 24, 2021

Are you saying you approve of lawless riots and arson? Child rape? Bold marketing strategy, son. — FSakes (@FSakes1000) November 23, 2021

Speaking of bold, how does this sound?

I feel like you’re missing a marketing opportunity. The Rittenhouse: three chasers followed by three shots — Elon Musket (@tonyjaylott) November 24, 2021

Or this?

You should put out a commemorative Rosenbaum Rye. Aged between five and ten years, just like his rape victims. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 24, 2021

Savage.

There was a way to say this that didn’t sound sanctimonious nor like you’ve picked sides. You’ve failed at that. https://t.co/TUUlPUANrm — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) November 24, 2021

Pour one out for Heaven Hill Brands.

