Monday Morning Meme Madness

Following what seemed like a week full of Mondays, the real Monday has actually arrived.

Look, we don't know if your email, an airplane, or Nvidia is going to crash today, but we do know we're going to start the day off with some laughs and take it from there.

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Let's start our review of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips from the past week with the chaotic news events of the week.

More like Microsoft 364 https://t.co/lkdsGL4w1X pic.twitter.com/voLiTpfrUJ — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 13, 2026

First, Microsoft's email service created havoc in offices across the land.

The Office AI: Dunder Mifflin faces Microsoft outage!



like, repost and subscribe for more comedy AI videos pic.twitter.com/SL7PjGacKf — Christian Moss (@MandelDuck) November 13, 2026

We know there are other uses for AI, but this is the best. 😂

There's only one man who can save us …

Marco Rubio realizing he's got to fix the Microsoft outage. pic.twitter.com/ko1Myo6zxC — Jason Turcotte (@Jasonturcotte) November 13, 2026

LOL.

Oh, you're not going to get away with this, Clippy!

Ok, it's probably not fair to blame Clippy. He's old technology.

Speaking of blaming old technology …

Yep, we also dealt with havoc in the airline industry.

'Because they're using Microsoft Copilot.'

Points for a well-chosen meme format. 😂

We've discovered the reason for the FAA ground stop pic.twitter.com/3NDLevqw2r — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 13, 2026

The internet wasted no time finding humor in the situation.

What could go wrong? 😂

American Airlines knowing their flights were already delayed. pic.twitter.com/u3QjIpU4QZ — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) November 13, 2026

LOLOLOL.

Heard there’s a Polka Band headed from Scranton to Wisconsin (via Chicago) if anyone needs a ride. pic.twitter.com/VzovbgPRga — Kyle Thompson (@KyleThompsonPGA) November 14, 2026

We loved the classic movie references! 😂

At least some people came out ahead.

Who could possibly fix this mess?

There’s only one person for the job 😂@SecRubio pic.twitter.com/xH0LyVr9Vd — Burt Thakur (@BurtThakurTX) November 14, 2026

Yep, that's the guy. 😂

Microsoft's woes and the FAA craziness weren't the only wild affairs in the news, though.

As if the week wasn't crazy enough, the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang overclocking his marital infidelity continued.

Bwahaha!

Another home run of classic meme use! 😂

funniest so far 😂 pic.twitter.com/3foGvcfJBF — Ronit Pereira (@CAronitpereira) November 14, 2026

We loved this one. In case you don't recognize it, it's a recreation of the Brazilian man who interviewed with an Arab company and showed up on the Zoom call trying to fit in …

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A Brazilian guy trying hard to blend in during his job interview at an Arab company. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hOF5Ypv0ap — The Figen (@TheFigen_) August 10, 2026

That one makes us laugh every time.

LOLOLOL!

Lo siento pero yo también he visto La Señora Doubtfire. https://t.co/VdPKycASv1 — Sketchproduce 🦭 (@sketchproduce) November 14, 2026

Translation: 'I'm sorry, but I've seen Mrs. Doubtfire too.' 💀💀💀

If only there were some way Nvidia could fix this mess …

Marco Rubio at work next week pic.twitter.com/mBJa7aFKXn — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 11, 2026

Folks … we're dying over here. 😂

Oh, a passenger boat got knocked over last week too! As we said, it was like Monday all week.

Finally, one more horrible technology disaster for the week …

Hug your children a little tighter tonight. https://t.co/Pd9HtvfIRD — 𝑴𝒐 𝑴𝒐𝒉𝒍𝒆𝒓 (@MoMohler) November 14, 2026

We literally laughed out loud when we saw that one. 😂

Moving on from the crazy news of the week …

We had to get some dad joke action in!

Whoa! That's intense!

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Why are like 80 percent of Hallmark movie women writers or real estate agents? 😂

Bwahaha!

'She thinks you want to eat her baby.' 😂

100 percent accurate. LOL.

The struggle is real. Right, parents?!

They probably taste about the same. 😂

Historic photo of children listening to Yoko Ono “sing.” pic.twitter.com/uRGYyBdBxi — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) November 14, 2026

LOL. Perfect.

The water didn't kill Jack. Rose did.

Yep. 😂

We don't see the problem here.

You knew it was gonna be a good day in class when the teacher wheeled this bad boy in. 📺 pic.twitter.com/PEmx7ywudh — Judianna (@Judianna) November 14, 2026

Oh, yeah! We remember those days.

Amal and Juan are identical twins. Their mom only carries one baby photo in her wallet.



Because if you've seen Juan you've seen Amal. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 14, 2026

Oh man! 😂

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Told him to buy bitcoin at $125,000 pic.twitter.com/9vGttgbeqt — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 14, 2026

LOLOLOL!

There was only one choice this week for our classic comedy clip. We had to go back to the genius of Airplane.

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Classic comedy clip or recent footage at the FAA? You be the judge. 😂

It's Monday, so you're bound to be asked to do some worthless stuff today by your boss who is still recovering from the weekend, but whatever you do won't be as useless as ice bag nutritional information.

That brings us to the end of this Monday's laughs, friends. Do not fear. We will be back here next week for another reboot.

Until we meme again …

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