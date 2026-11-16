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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp Follow @fuzzychimpcom
Nov 16, 2026 6:00 AM
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Monday Morning Meme Madness
Fuzzy Chimp

Following what seemed like a week full of Mondays, the real Monday has actually arrived.

Look, we don't know if your email, an airplane, or Nvidia is going to crash today, but we do know we're going to start the day off with some laughs and take it from there.

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Let's start our review of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips from the past week with the chaotic news events of the week.

First, Microsoft's email service created havoc in offices across the land.

We know there are other uses for AI, but this is the best. 😂

There's only one man who can save us …

LOL.

Oh, you're not going to get away with this, Clippy!

Ok, it's probably not fair to blame Clippy. He's old technology.

Speaking of blaming old technology …

Yep, we also dealt with havoc in the airline industry.

'Because they're using Microsoft Copilot.'

Points for a well-chosen meme format. 😂

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The internet wasted no time finding humor in the situation.

What could go wrong? 😂

LOLOLOL.

We loved the classic movie references! 😂

At least some people came out ahead.

Who could possibly fix this mess?

Yep, that's the guy. 😂

Microsoft's woes and the FAA craziness weren't the only wild affairs in the news, though.

As if the week wasn't crazy enough, the fallout from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang overclocking his marital infidelity continued.

Bwahaha!

Another home run of classic meme use! 😂

We loved this one. In case you don't recognize it, it's a recreation of the Brazilian man who interviewed with an Arab company and showed up on the Zoom call trying to fit in …

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That one makes us laugh every time.

LOLOLOL!

Translation: 'I'm sorry, but I've seen Mrs. Doubtfire too.' 💀💀💀

If only there were some way Nvidia could fix this mess …

Folks … we're dying over here. 😂

Oh, a passenger boat got knocked over last week too! As we said, it was like Monday all week.

Finally, one more horrible technology disaster for the week …

We literally laughed out loud when we saw that one. 😂

Moving on from the crazy news of the week …

We had to get some dad joke action in!

Whoa! That's intense!

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Why are like 80 percent of Hallmark movie women writers or real estate agents? 😂

Bwahaha!

'She thinks you want to eat her baby.' 😂

100 percent accurate. LOL.

The struggle is real. Right, parents?!

They probably taste about the same. 😂

LOL. Perfect.

The water didn't kill Jack. Rose did.

Yep. 😂

We don't see the problem here.

Oh, yeah! We remember those days.

Oh man! 😂

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LOLOLOL!

There was only one choice this week for our classic comedy clip. We had to go back to the genius of Airplane.

Classic comedy clip or recent footage at the FAA? You be the judge. 😂

It's Monday, so you're bound to be asked to do some worthless stuff today by your boss who is still recovering from the weekend, but whatever you do won't be as useless as ice bag nutritional information.

That brings us to the end of this Monday's laughs, friends. Do not fear. We will be back here next week for another reboot.

Until we meme again …

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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