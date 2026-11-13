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Control-Alt-Defeat: Microsoft's Outlook Outage Brings Outrage

Gordon K.
Nov 13, 2026 8:55 AM
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Control-Alt-Defeat: Microsoft's Outlook Outage Brings Outrage
Twitchy

It started innocently enough. Coworkers were asking questions about mail, IT departments sent out "we are aware" messages and Microsoft being a general nuisance, which is nothing new.

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Welp, it has been just about 24 hours and it is still being addressed. 

We will wait until the dust settles and the facts come out before we report on the why. But since you can't get any work done until the service comes back up and you're here checking out the hilarious Twitchy posts, we thought we'd treat you to the snark people are serving up. Beats playing Solitare.

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If Microsoft was behind Skynet, Terminator would freeze up at random times and take forever to download patches, giving the John Connor and the Resistance forces plenty of time to regroup.

Demoted!

We agree.

From the people who brought you the Blue Screen of Death. (BSoD).

LOL!

Ah, sweet, sweet capitalism. We applaud the gumption, Chili's!

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Et tu, Buffalo Wild Wings?

Not likely, but we're 100 percent sure that many DOS-era engineers are thinking this and laughing.

Speaking of, so much schadenfreude going on here.

You know, this might be the best, most plausible explanation. Did Clippy really die or was he kept in a lab and enhanced to become CoPilot?

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | BIG TECH | CYBERATTACK

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