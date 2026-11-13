Control-Alt-Defeat: Microsoft's Outlook Outage Brings Outrage

It started innocently enough. Coworkers were asking questions about mail, IT departments sent out "we are aware" messages and Microsoft being a general nuisance, which is nothing new.

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We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

Welp, it has been just about 24 hours and it is still being addressed.

We’re seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure. Some users may still experience intermittent issues as recovery actions continue. We’re focused on recovery for the remaining affected environments while prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction. The extended 48-hour email timeout window remains in place to help protect delayed messages as delivery catches up. A more comprehensive update can be found at MO1550821 in the Microsoft 365 admin center, as well as https://t.co/bVoAAh3D2G if the admin center is not available to you. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 13, 2026

We will wait until the dust settles and the facts come out before we report on the why. But since you can't get any work done until the service comes back up and you're here checking out the hilarious Twitchy posts, we thought we'd treat you to the snark people are serving up. Beats playing Solitare.

@MSFT365Status https://t.co/xwln074XQa — Gabriele Bracesco (@Bracesco2023) November 13, 2026

If Microsoft was behind Skynet, Terminator would freeze up at random times and take forever to download patches, giving the John Connor and the Resistance forces plenty of time to regroup.

@MSFT365Status You can’t call it Office 365 anymore. https://t.co/nweC62gFX3 — Dennis A (@denniswa) November 13, 2026

Demoted!

@MSFT365Status No big deal Microsoft, take your time 🤣. It's Friday — Starboy (@Starb0y_kb) November 13, 2026

We agree.

At first I was confused about this but now they have explained it’s a EX1550543 and MO1550821 issue, I totally get it. — Geoff Sheen (@mrgeoffsilvius) November 12, 2026

From the people who brought you the Blue Screen of Death. (BSoD).

I hope my email never finds you. I hope you continue to elude it. I hope you find the freedom for which you yearn. Run. Be free. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 12, 2026

LOL!

EMAILS ARE DOWN AND FAST FOOD PRICES ARE UP!! keep ignoring your emails & quote this with #chilis3forme and tell us how much you paid for your last overpriced fast food "value meal" and we'll pick 500 people and give them a free 3 For Me on us!! — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) November 12, 2026

Ah, sweet, sweet capitalism. We applaud the gumption, Chili's!

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Email still down. Leave work early and go to B-Dubs for BOGO boneless wings. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) November 12, 2026

Et tu, Buffalo Wild Wings?

I have no doubt there’s a 60 year old engineer out there who took Microsoft’s buyout offer from last month that did a bunch of undocumented work his bosses didn’t know about to keep things running and could fix this in 2 minutes, but alas Microsoft needs more $$$$ for AI capex — Kevin Fay (@OldManFay12) November 13, 2026

Not likely, but we're 100 percent sure that many DOS-era engineers are thinking this and laughing.

This is the future of tech when we trade quality for cheap foreign labor. — Izzatologist (@IzzatStatus) November 13, 2026

Speaking of, so much schadenfreude going on here.

https://t.co/31yw1FztvE — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 12, 2026

You know, this might be the best, most plausible explanation. Did Clippy really die or was he kept in a lab and enhanced to become CoPilot?

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