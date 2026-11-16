Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed recently sat down with NPR's Leila Fadel, who sympathized that El-Sayed "faced a really ugly campaign … that really leaned on bigoted tropes about your ethnicity, your religion, and that started at the top." On the topic of his religion, El-Sayed told Fadel that he'd likely swear in on the Quran, although he didn't know exactly which Quran. He did mention that Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran.

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Abdul El-Sayed says he will take the oath of office on a Quran: “I will likely swear on the Quran, which Quran, we’re not sure. I mean Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran… I’ll swear on a Quran.” https://t.co/5wNo7xKbqO — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) November 12, 2026

Does he know WHY Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran? — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) November 15, 2026

@Nessakins_ Because he was an educated man. — Simon Bar Sinister (@RichardJSunkle) November 15, 2026

Plenty of historians chimed in to note that Jefferson bought a two-volume English translation of the Quran in 1765 while studying law in Williamsburg, Virginia. But what did Jefferson have to say about the Quran? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped in with a quick history lesson.

Thomas Jefferson and John Adams met the Tripoli Ambassador in London and asked why Muslims were attacking nations who had done them no harm. In a letter to John Jay dated March 28, 1786, they wrote: “The Ambassador [of Tripoli] answered us that it was founded on the Laws of their Prophet, that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise." Jefferson would go on the wage war against the Barbary pirates (terrorists) during his presidency. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 16, 2026

The post continues:

… their Prophet, that it was written in their Koran, that all nations who should not have acknowledged their authority were sinners, that it was their right and duty to make war upon them wherever they could be found, and to make slaves of all they could take as Prisoners, and that every Musselman who should be slain in battle was sure to go to Paradise." Jefferson would go on the wage war against the Barbary pirates (terrorists) during his presidency.

@RonDeSantis @JoyPullmann Thank you for sharing this, @RonDeSantis. It is of vital importance that this major event in US history be taught in elementary education. — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis I have a copy of the Quran, an English translation I read while deployed in Uzbekistan. I still believe Islamists are incompatible with Western Civilization and must eradicated like a cancer. — Kirk Reagan, Starship Captain (@CylonPundit) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis Islam was and is antithetical to the US and it's Constitution. Just as with communism. Two evil and false religions. And yes, communism is a religion. — ThatGuy (@jeremyclindsey) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis Fighting Islamic radicals is an American activity. https://t.co/DQH32Xeuyr — John Bria (@JohnLBria) November 16, 2026

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@RonDeSantis The US marines went to Tripoli to deliver a knock out punch to the fools taking Americans who were captured for the slave trade.🫡🇺🇸 — That Guy (@Sureshotsmokey) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis Thomas Jefferson had a copy of the Quran for the same reason I do. To understand exactly how depraved the ideology really is and ultimately know negotiation is futile. — Shawn Bay (@ShawnTBay) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis Literally fighting them since our founding. — Darius Sharpe (@MurseDarius) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis @SeniaVJ It’s almost as if history is repeating itself continuously and people are not open to seeing it happen in front of them. — Roman (@VictorJ_Roman) November 16, 2026

@RonDeSantis We have quite literally been at war with Islam since our founding — Not a Viking (@jacituro) November 16, 2026

A lot of people are dunking on DeSantis for cherry-picking, but NPR's interviewer certainly wasn't going to follow up and ask about Jefferson's copy of the Quran. We don't care what El-Sayed swears in on, just that he swears to protect and defend the Constitution. Let's face it, swearing-in ceremonies aren't what they used to be when you have school board members being sworn in on a stack of supposedly banned “LGBTQ themed” books. Our main concern is how Democratic Socialists who want to abolish the Electoral College and even the Senate are going to swear an oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

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