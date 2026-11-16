California Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again not in his own state, or country for that matter.

Newsom took a sailboat and bicycle to Turkey last week for the COP31 climate change conference, along with dozens of private jet owners who are very concerned about the effect fossil fuel emissions are having on the planet.

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Newsom also stopped in Poland.

CALIFORNIA + POLAND 🇺🇸🇵🇱 Following COP31, @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom traveled to Warsaw to launch a new climate partnership that carries California’s commitments to cut pollution, build clean energy and prepare for extreme heat and wildfire to a key European partner. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 15, 2026

Batter up! ⚾ @GavinNewsom is in the house. Pleasure to welcome you in Warsaw, Governor 🇵🇱🤝🇺🇸 https://t.co/SiKeELdBde — Rafał Trzaskowski (@trzaskowski_) November 14, 2026

That's right, Newsom got a chance to tell the Polish people about his baseball prowess, and we're sure Americans will be hearing more about that when Gavin runs for the Democrat nomination in 2028.

The brag vs. a first pitch Newsom once threw made for a pretty funny shot and chaser:

Gavin Newsom in Poland: This is my sport. I've lived and died for this sport. Gavin Newsom in reality: https://t.co/Lc9lxK0JIZ — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 16, 2026

Ouch!

Been waiting to share this about his "baseball" career. Feel free to share this. The claim that Gavin Newsom played first base for the University of Santa Clara and was drafted by the Texas Rangers is indeed inaccurate, though it stems from a long-standing but embellished PERSONAL narrative he's shared in interviews and speeches over the years. On his college baseball experience: Newsom attended Santa Clara University on a partial academic scholarship (due in part to his dyslexia and lower SAT scores) and was a walk-on recruit for the baseball team's junior varsity squad as a freshman in 1989. He participated in informal fall tryouts and practices, where he reportedly played first base, but he never appeared on the official varsity or JV roster, never played in any official games, and did not receive a baseball scholarship. He left the team after his freshman year and did not play organized baseball in college beyond those tryouts. On the draft claim: Newsom was not drafted by the Texas Rangers (or any MLB team). As a high school senior at Redwood High School in Marin County in 1989, he was scouted by the Rangers and invited to a free agent tryout camp in Arizona, but he was not selected or signed. His spokesperson clarified this in 2009 after the story began circulating in profiles, emphasizing it was scouting interest rather than a draft. Newsom has often invoked baseball as a metaphor for perseverance in his life story—claiming it "saved" him from academic struggles—but fact-checks highlight how the details have grown over time. For instance, during a 2024 podcast appearance and a ceremonial first pitch at a Giants game, he referenced playing for Santa Clara and being drafted, which drew fresh scrutiny. No evidence supports him playing competitively at the college level or being drafted. — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) October 26, 2025

Did Newsom also tell the Poles about how his high speed rail project is coming along?

@TheKevinDalton The Gavin "I'm Just Like You" World Tour — Thunder Parley (@ThunderParley) November 16, 2026

Hopefully Gavin also shared a story about his mad basketball skills:

Remember when he smashed the little kid playing basketball — S/Chef_Ape_DD (@chef_master_d) November 16, 2026

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom plows through a small child during a game of basketball in communist China https://t.co/Kb9839BNq1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2023

That embarrassing pandering is only going to get worse in the coming months.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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