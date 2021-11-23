The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple recently looked critically at the DOJ’s targeting of James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

But first and foremost, Wemple is a media critic. And he has a few bones to pick with CNN, and particularly with self-righteous firefighter Brian Stelter:

In a CNN piece on the 'reckoning' over the Steele dossier, CNN sidesteps a reckoning with the Steele dossier: https://t.co/hBFSIv55RW — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 23, 2021

Wemple writes:

Yet “Reliable Sources,” Brian Stelter’s Sunday media program on CNN, hasn’t found air time for the Steele dossier. There have been no mentions of the document over the past three editions of the program, though there has been chatter about how Fox mogul Rupert Murdoch may approach the 2024 election and Stephen K. Bannon’s podcast.

We asked Stelter to explain the dossier’s omission. “No on the record comment,” replied the stickler for public transparency via DM. There’ll be no speculation here on why Stelter glossed over this story, though we should note: It would have made for some interesting television, given CNN’s own role in hyping the alleged “corroboration ” of a document that has fallen apart bit by bit ever since its January 2017 publication by BuzzFeed News .

This isn’t the first time that Wemple has smacked Stelter and CNN for journalistic malpractice:

And it’s a safe bet that this won’t be the last time, either. Lord knows CNN and Stelter provide plenty of ammo on a regular basis.

“We asked Stelter to explain the dossier’s omission. ‘No on the record comment,’ replied the stickler for public transparency via DM.” Ooof. https://t.co/2bAoDgsNrs — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 23, 2021

From WaPo’s @ErikWemple: “We asked Stelter to explain the dossier’s omission. ‘No on the record comment,’ replied the stickler for public transparency via DM.” What an embarrassment.https://t.co/TJIFwkClJy — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 23, 2021

Stelter could have focused on the debunked Steele dossier this past Sunday and his employer’s obsession with it, but he thought it was more important to have Nikole Hannah-Jones on his show. — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 23, 2021

Because Reliable Sources.

Now that is Real News, Mr. President.

